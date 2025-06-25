Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders

By: PANews
2025/06/25 07:35
PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, Mastercard has reached a cooperation with Chainlink, which will allow more than 3 billion cardholders worldwide to complete the on-chain conversion of fiat currency to cryptocurrency directly through credit cards. The solution integrates Zerohash's compliance technology, while Swapper Finance, Shift4 Payments, XSwap and Uniswap protocols will support "intuitive user experience." Chainlink and Mastercard said in a statement that through this cooperation, global cardholders will be able to "purchase crypto assets directly on the chain through secure fiat-to-cryptocurrency conversions," a move aimed at eliminating "barriers that have long prevented mainstream users from entering the on-chain economy."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

Bitcoinist2025/10/09 19:00
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 19:00
Finassets, 텔레그램을 위해 구축된 TON 블록체인에서 Tether(USDT)로 암호화폐 결제 옵션 확장

CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:40
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:40
룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

Coincentral2025/10/09 18:48
Coincentral2025/10/09 18:48
