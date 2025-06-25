100M airdrop campaign live: Why BlockDAG leads the crypto market

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:00
RealLink
REAL$0.08343+1.69%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$44.39-2.78%
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.0122-2.00%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023-3.76%
WHY
WHY$0.000000032-13.53%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

BlockDAG’s 100m token airdrop goes beyond hype. With real tools, testnet activity, and community mining live, here’s why BDAG stands out in today’s crowded crypto market.

Table of Contents

  • The Airdrop isn’t just marketing, it’s strategic onboarding
  • Airdrop meets ecosystem: Compounding utility
  • Why this airdrop means more than just free tokens
  • Why BDAG is the leading crypto to buy now

If there’s one phrase that gets thrown around too loosely in crypto, it’s “best crypto to buy now.” But in BlockDAG’s case, the facts speak louder than the headline. As the project rolls out a 100 million token airdrop campaign, it’s doing more than just incentivizing clicks, it’s laying the groundwork for a decentralized ecosystem before its token even hits exchanges.

Unlike most Layer 1 presales filled with speculation and vaporware promises, BlockDAG has gone operational before launch. A live testnet, a functional no-code smart contract builder, 2 million+ users mining through the X1 app, and over 18,000 ASIC miners sold, all while tokens remain non-circulating. This is infrastructure in motion, not whitepaper theater.

100M airdrop campaign live: Why BlockDAG leads the crypto market  - 1

The Airdrop isn’t just marketing, it’s strategic onboarding

The 100M BDAG airdrop is structured around tasks that benefit the ecosystem:

  • Testnet quests help refine system performance before mainnet launch.
  • Presale quests tie directly into buyer incentives, including hardware integration and referrals.
  • Social quests expand authentic reach, not just impressions.
  • Referral quests bring in active participants via peer networks.

This structure ensures users aren’t just spectators, they’re contributors. Each task is a touchpoint with live infrastructure, not hypothetical tools. That’s rare, especially at the presale stage. While the airdrop is active, so is the presale. BDAG’s current special price of $0.0020, compared to its confirmed listing price of $0.05, offers an ROI window of over 1,567%.

More importantly, the demand-side pressure is already building:

  • 23 billion coins sold
  • $315m+ raised
  • Nearly 200,000 BDAG holders
  • Presale price increase coming soon

This convergence of milestones creates a classic supply vs. demand asymmetry, buyers are lining up before tokens even hit exchanges.

Airdrop meets ecosystem: Compounding utility

Most crypto airdrops end when the campaign does. BlockDAG’s continues through its utility.

  • Users testing the no-code dApp builder may go on to deploy live apps after mainnet.
  • Miners earning BDAG now will be the first to profit when liquidity hits.
  • Community-run nodes, launching before listing, will shape the early governance layer.

These aren’t short-term plays. They’re entry points into a Layer 1 that’s already onboarding participants through live infrastructure.

Why this airdrop means more than just free tokens

The biggest problem with airdrops today? They’re often detached from value. Airdrops for chains that haven’t shipped. Campaigns where bots dominate. Rewards that vanish post-listing.

BlockDAG flips the model:

  • Tools are live.
  • The testnet is being used.
  • The miner network is growing.
  • The community is shaping protocol mechanics before token price discovery.
100M airdrop campaign live: Why BlockDAG leads the crypto market  - 2

The airdrop, then, is not a sideshow. It’s a catalyst, for engagement, for testing, and ultimately, for early user rewards that reflect real participation.

Why BDAG is the leading crypto to buy now

When you strip away the noise, a good crypto buy comes down to one thing: utility before hype. BlockDAG is proving that it’s possible to deliver structure, tools, and participation at scale, all before the first token trade.

The $0.0020 price won’t last long. Nor will the opportunity to be early in a system where user engagement, not VC backing, drives value.

If users are looking for the best crypto to buy now, they’re not just looking for gains; they are looking for projects that earn attention by building. BlockDAG, with its multi-purpose airdrop, active testnet, and dual mining ecosystem, is doing exactly that.

To learn more about BlockDAG, visit its presale website, Telegram, and Discord.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

수요일에 ConsenSys가 개발한 선도적인 암호화폐 지갑인 메타마스크가 중요한 새로운 기능을 발표했습니다. 이 지갑은 이제 Hyperliquid(HYPE)와의 통합을 통해 무기한 선물(Perps)을 지원할 예정입니다. 또한 새로운 메타마스크 보상 프로그램도 10월 말까지 출시될 것으로 예상됩니다. 수요일 보도자료에 따르면, 메타마스크는 또한 최초의 지갑이 될 것입니다 [...]
퍼펙츄얼 프로토콜
PERP$0.2833-1.80%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$44.3-3.08%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02376-3.57%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 19:00
Share
Finassets, 텔레그램을 위해 구축된 TON 블록체인에서 Tether(USDT)로 암호화폐 결제 옵션 확장

Finassets, 텔레그램을 위해 구축된 TON 블록체인에서 Tether(USDT)로 암호화폐 결제 옵션 확장

Finassets가 텔레그램을 위해 구축된 TON 블록체인에서 Tether(USDT)로 암호화폐 결제 옵션을 확장한다는 게시물이 Coinpedia Fintech News에 처음 게재되었습니다. Finassets는 TON 블록체인 기반 USDT 송금 지원을 추가하여 저렴한 수수료의 암호화폐 결제 처리업체로서의 입지를 강화합니다. 글로벌 - 2025년 10월 9일 - 전 세계 온라인 비즈니스에서 신뢰받는 저렴한 수수료의 암호화폐 결제 게이트웨이인 Finassets는 오늘 텔레그램 블록체인으로도 알려진 TON 블록체인에서 Tether(USDT) 지원을 발표했습니다. 점진적인 수수료 외에도...
톤코인
TON$2.73+0.44%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:40
Share
룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

TLDR 룩셈부르크가 국부펀드의 1퍼센트를 비트코인 ETF에 투자했습니다. 이로써 룩셈부르크는 국가 수준의 자금을 비트코인에 투자한 최초의 유로존 국가가 되었습니다. 이 투자는 질 로스 재무장관이 2026년 예산 발표 중에 발표했습니다. 룩셈부르크의 세대 간 국부펀드는 2014년에 지원을 위해 설립되었습니다 [...] 룩셈부르크가 국부펀드의 1%를 할당하면서 비트코인이 탄력을 받다라는 게시물이 CoinCentral에 처음 게재되었습니다.
Boost
BOOST$0.08717-2.19%
1
1$0.007014+49.01%
펀드
FUND$0.0197+15.20%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 18:48
Share

Trending News

More

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

Finassets, 텔레그램을 위해 구축된 TON 블록체인에서 Tether(USDT)로 암호화폐 결제 옵션 확장

룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

솔라나 가격 상승, 네트워크 활동 감소: 랠리가 지속될 수 있을까?

블랙록 비트코인 ETF, 사상 최대 40억 달러 유입 후 80만 BTC 돌파