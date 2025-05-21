Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.21) PANews 2025/05/21 10:02

SWAP $0.09267 +2.00% MEME $0.001524 +2.90% WALLET $0.01358 -1.94% AI $0.1098 +0.91% MEMES $0.00009432 +4.76%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓5/21 Update:

$prompt ai, YC investment

$EVIE Peppa Pig New Character

$NOBODY moonshot launched, price reaches new high ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!