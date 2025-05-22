“Justin Sun confirms he will attend the US Presidential Dinner”, who else will attend the $TRUMP Trump Crypto Dinner?

PANews
2025/05/22 09:44
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.025+0.17%
썬
SUN$0.016517+0.27%

"Justin Sun confirms he will attend the US Presidential Dinner" is trending again. Who else will attend the $TRUMP Trump Crypto Dinner?

Known ones are:

Justin Sun: Founder of TRON, largest holder of $TRUMP
Kain Warwick: Founder of Synthetix, Australian crypto entrepreneur
Vincent Deriu, Advisor at Synthetix
Morten Christensen: Trader (only spent $1,200)
Sheldon Xia: Founder of BitMart "Ogle": Consultant of World Liberty Financial, pseudonym
MemeCore Representative: Representative of Singapore startups
Vincent Liu, Chief Investment Officer, Kronos Research
Nikita Anufriev, Founder of the “Headliners” Podcast
Oh Sang-rok: Korean startup founder

Anonymous Account:
“Smooth Operator”
"Booblino"
"Giant Baby Corn"

Data shows that the top 220 token holders spent a total of $148 million to have the opportunity to participate in this event, which is an average of $670,000 per person, but the person who spent the least only spent $1,200.

Who is the biggest complainer of this meal???

"Justin Sun confirms he will attend the US Presidential Dinner", who else will attend the $TRUMP Trump Crypto Dinner?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

PANews reported on June 28 that according to CNBC, stablecoins are becoming mainstream, and banks and credit card companies are also trying to issue their own crypto tokens. As payment
플로우
FLOW$0.3224--%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 21:55
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000016-52.80%
Particl
PART$0.1495-0.59%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01483-6.37%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000075-53.12%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49
Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years

Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Jinshi, Musk said: I do think that artificial intelligence and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years.
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0.0001097-20.44%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.1098+0.91%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 22:21

Trending News

More

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years

Iran's parliament approves closure of Strait of Hormuz

Bakkt’s Bitcoin Strategy: Company Files With SEC To Raise $1 Billion