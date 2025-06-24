Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Confirms Stablecoin Licenses to Roll Out Starting August

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/24 20:51
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006854+1.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0911+5.43%

Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary, Paul Chan Mo-po, has stated that the stablecoin ordinance will come into effect from 1 August 2025, according to a China Daily report published on 23 June 2025. This will make Hong Kong the world’s first regulated regime for stablecoins.

The implementation of the ordinance will follow its passage on 21 May 2025 by Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. It mandates entities or individuals issuing a fiat-referenced stablecoin (FRS) or Hong Kong Dollar-pegged tokens within the administration to obtain licenses from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

Only licensed institutions can offer FRS, enabling retail investors to access stablecoins. The legislation states that these rules aim to protect the public and the investors. Additionally, to minimise fraudulent behaviour, the ordinance only allows ads for licensed FRS issuers.

Mo-po has emphasised Hong Kong’s role as a testing ground for China’s financial innovation and a launch pad for a Yuan-pegged stablecoin to be used for cross-border transactions.

Furthermore, it puts China’s central bank in a position to use Hong Kong as a testing ground for alternative payment methods to internationalise the Yuan.

The use case for Hong Kong as a sandbox is supported by the city’s offshore Yuan liquidity pool, estimated at around 1 trillion Yuan ($139 billion).

The licensing requirements put forth by the HKMA focus on several key aspects such as reserve asset management, proper separation of client assets and resilient stabilisation mechanisms.

Also, provisions in the ordinance indicate that issuers must guarantee that stablecoin holders can redeem their tokens at par value under fair and reasonable conditions.

Explore: Top Solana Meme Coins to Buy in June 2025

Companies Rush in To Become Qualified Issuers

Mo-po stated that several businesses have already applied to the HKMA to become qualified issuers and that licenses will begin to roll out in the coming months.

Reportedly, companies that have applied for the HKMA license this month include logistics company Reitar Logtec and the overseas arm of the Chinese mainland fintech titan Ant Group.

JD.com, the e-commerce giant, too, is testing out the HKD pegged tokens through its fintech arm JD Coinlink. Several other fintech companies have been experimenting with the stablecoin issuer sandbox since July 2024.

Across continents, several tech giants in the US are adopting similar tactics to optimise cross-border payment infrastructure. Companies like Apple, X, Airbnb and Google are in early-stage discussions with various crypto firms to integrate stablecoins. T

Their decision to integrate stablecoin follows a bipartisan push by the Trump administration and US lawmakers who passed the GENIUS Act and the Clarity Act.

Explore: The 12+ Hottest Crypto Presales to Buy Right Now

Internationalising the Yuan Faces Headwinds

According to an article published by the South China Morning Post, Yuan’s share of global reserves fell from 2.8% in 2022 to 2.2% in 2024. This came about despite Beijing’s rapid deployment of cross-border payment infrastructure.

The article chalks this up to concerns regarding China’s debt issues, deflation and demographic pressures that have dampened capital flows and outweighed gains in trade settlements.

“The rise of stablecoins does not signify the creation of a new ‘supra-sovereign’ international monetary system,” the analysts stated. “Instead, they are just extensions of fiat money under existing regulations to facilitate cross-border transactions.”

Additionally, the analysts have also suggested restoring confidence in the Chinese Yuan by undertaking structural reforms. This includes revamping social welfare, restructuring debt, reforming taxes and creating a more growth-friendly environment, therefore internationalising the Yuan.

Concerns regarding financial stability led China to ban crypto transactions in 2021. In recent times, however, the country has warmed up to exploring alternative uses for this asset class.

Pan Gongsheng, the Governor of the People’s Bank of China during the Lujiazui Forum, confirmed that technology such as blockchain and distributed ledgers helped advance central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and stablecoins, therefore transforming payment systems and speeding up cross-border transactions.

Explore: 20+ Next Crypto to Explode in 2025

The post Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Confirms Stablecoin Licenses to Roll Out Starting August appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

수요일에 ConsenSys가 개발한 선도적인 암호화폐 지갑인 메타마스크가 중요한 새로운 기능을 발표했습니다. 이 지갑은 이제 Hyperliquid(HYPE)와의 통합을 통해 무기한 선물(Perps)을 지원할 예정입니다. 또한 새로운 메타마스크 보상 프로그램도 10월 말까지 출시될 것으로 예상됩니다. 수요일 보도자료에 따르면, 메타마스크는 또한 최초의 지갑이 될 것입니다 [...]
퍼펙츄얼 프로토콜
PERP$0.2846-1.92%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$44.47-2.88%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02365-3.97%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 19:00
Share
카다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지

카다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지

카르다노 투자자들이 한계점에 도달하고 있습니다. 한때 그 세대에서 가장 유망한 블록체인 네트워크 중 하나로 칭송받았던 ADA는 광범위한 시장 회복 속도를 따라가지 못하고 있습니다. 비트코인과 여러 알트코인이 신고가 경신을 이룬 반면, 카르다노는 여전히 답답한 범위에 갇혀 1달러 돌파를 위해 고군분투하고 있습니다 [...] 카르다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지했습니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001155-12.56%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
카다노
ADA$0.8136-0.91%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 19:05
Share
룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

TLDR 룩셈부르크가 국부펀드의 1퍼센트를 비트코인 ETF에 투자했습니다. 이로써 룩셈부르크는 국가 수준의 자금을 비트코인에 투자한 최초의 유로존 국가가 되었습니다. 이 투자는 질 로스 재무장관이 2026년 예산 발표 중에 발표했습니다. 룩셈부르크의 세대 간 국부펀드는 2014년에 지원을 위해 설립되었습니다 [...] 룩셈부르크가 국부펀드의 1%를 할당하면서 비트코인이 탄력을 받다라는 게시물이 CoinCentral에 처음 게재되었습니다.
Boost
BOOST$0.08738-1.78%
1
1$0.006707+42.45%
펀드
FUND$0.0197+15.20%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 18:48
Share

Trending News

More

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

카다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지

룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

솔라나 가격 상승, 네트워크 활동 감소: 랠리가 지속될 수 있을까?

블랙록 비트코인 ETF, 사상 최대 40억 달러 유입 후 80만 BTC 돌파