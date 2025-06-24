Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 18:19
스레숄드
T$0.01514+1.13%
Union
U$0.003539-46.86%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00160209-1.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03594+68.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011195-2.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00422-0.70%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02109-3.25%

The United States Federal Reserve has removed “reputational risk” from its supervisory framework for banks, a decision that could reshape how financial institutions engage with the crypto sector.

In a policy update released Monday, the Fed said it will now focus on more specific financial risk discussions instead of the vague and often criticized reputational risk metric.

For years, crypto firms have argued that reputational risk has been used as a vague and unfair justification to block or sever banking relationships with crypto firms, contributing to what many referred to as “debanking.”

With the change, banks may now find it easier to do business with digital asset companies without fear of supervisory pushback.

Fed Clarifies Banks Risk Ratings, Dropping Barrier Long Blamed for Crypto Exclusion

The policy shift may ease access to financial services for companies operating in the digital asset space, many of which have faced challenges in maintaining banking ties over the past several years.

“This is a win, but there is still more work to be done,” said U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis in response to the announcement.

Lummis, a pro-crypto lawmaker from Wyoming, has been vocal about the need for regulatory clarity in the crypto space and has criticized what she called the “assassination” of digital asset businesses in the U.S. through aggressive regulatory practices.

According to the Federal Reserve, the removal of reputational risk is meant to clarify how examiners evaluate a bank’s risk management practices.

The updated guidance emphasizes that the formal rating will now reflect both quantitative and qualitative elements tied directly to financial performance and safety.

“This change does not alter the Board’s expectation that banks maintain strong risk management,” the Fed said, adding that the adjustment is not meant to prevent banks from using the concept of reputational risk in their own internal assessments.

Historically, reputational risk was defined by the Fed as the possibility that negative publicity, true or not, could lead to customer losses, litigation, or a drop in revenue.

Critics in the crypto industry have long argued that the term was too broad and too subjective, allowing regulators to apply inconsistent standards, especially when it came to digital assets.

Fed Ends ‘Operation Chokepoint 2.0’ Tactics with Reputational Risk Reform

The decision comes after years of what some have described as “Operation Chokepoint 2.0,” a period during which more than 30 crypto and fintech firms reported being cut off from banking services.

Rob Nichols, president of the American Bankers Association, welcomed the change. “The supervisory process will now be more transparent and consistent,” he said.

“We have long believed banks should be able to make business decisions based on prudent risk management and the free market, not the individual perspectives of regulators,” he added.

The Fed has already begun reviewing and removing references to reputational risk from its guidance materials. It is also planning to train examiners on the new framework and coordinate with other federal banking regulators to ensure consistent application.

The removal of reputational risk references will be done gradually as existing guidance is updated.

Although banks are still required to manage risks in line with existing regulations, the shift could provide relief for crypto firms seeking stable banking relationships in the U.S.

It also follows a broader trend of regulatory recalibration, as several federal agencies appear to be easing crypto-related restrictions introduced in previous years.

The crypto industry scored several wins in recent months as federal regulators eased long-standing banking barriers.

The FDIC removed “reputational risk” from its bank oversight criteria, following the Senate Banking Committee’s approval of the FIRM Act. In May, the OCC confirmed banks can handle crypto trading and delegate services.

The FDIC also greenlit crypto activities without prior approval. On June 17, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, focused on stablecoin regulation, with strong bipartisan support.

The bill now heads to the House, potentially cementing the first comprehensive US crypto framework.

Still, some observers warn the change could reduce oversight and open the door to riskier bank behavior if not properly monitored. But for the digital asset industry, the removal of reputational risk marks a moment of progress after years of regulatory uncertainty.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

수요일에 ConsenSys가 개발한 선도적인 암호화폐 지갑인 메타마스크가 중요한 새로운 기능을 발표했습니다. 이 지갑은 이제 Hyperliquid(HYPE)와의 통합을 통해 무기한 선물(Perps)을 지원할 예정입니다. 또한 새로운 메타마스크 보상 프로그램도 10월 말까지 출시될 것으로 예상됩니다. 수요일 보도자료에 따르면, 메타마스크는 또한 최초의 지갑이 될 것입니다 [...]
퍼펙츄얼 프로토콜
PERP$0.2846-1.92%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$44.47-2.88%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02365-3.97%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 19:00
Share
카다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지

카다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지

카르다노 투자자들이 한계점에 도달하고 있습니다. 한때 그 세대에서 가장 유망한 블록체인 네트워크 중 하나로 칭송받았던 ADA는 광범위한 시장 회복 속도를 따라가지 못하고 있습니다. 비트코인과 여러 알트코인이 신고가 경신을 이룬 반면, 카르다노는 여전히 답답한 범위에 갇혀 1달러 돌파를 위해 고군분투하고 있습니다 [...] 카르다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지했습니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001155-12.56%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
카다노
ADA$0.8136-0.91%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 19:05
Share
룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

TLDR 룩셈부르크가 국부펀드의 1퍼센트를 비트코인 ETF에 투자했습니다. 이로써 룩셈부르크는 국가 수준의 자금을 비트코인에 투자한 최초의 유로존 국가가 되었습니다. 이 투자는 질 로스 재무장관이 2026년 예산 발표 중에 발표했습니다. 룩셈부르크의 세대 간 국부펀드는 2014년에 지원을 위해 설립되었습니다 [...] 룩셈부르크가 국부펀드의 1%를 할당하면서 비트코인이 탄력을 받다라는 게시물이 CoinCentral에 처음 게재되었습니다.
Boost
BOOST$0.08738-1.78%
1
1$0.006707+42.45%
펀드
FUND$0.0197+15.20%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 18:48
Share

Trending News

More

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

카다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지

룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

솔라나 가격 상승, 네트워크 활동 감소: 랠리가 지속될 수 있을까?

블랙록 비트코인 ETF, 사상 최대 40억 달러 유입 후 80만 BTC 돌파