The central bank and six other departments: encourage pilot areas to actively and steadily promote digital RMB in the consumer sector

By: PANews
2025/06/24 17:07
PANews reported on June 24 that the People's Bank of China and six other departments jointly issued the "Guiding Opinions on Financial Support to Boost and Expand Consumption", which mentioned the continuous optimization of payment services. Support financial institutions to focus on key consumption scenarios such as "food, housing, transportation, travel, shopping, entertainment, and medical care", continue to promote the construction of payment convenience, effectively improve the compatibility of various payment methods such as cash, bank cards, mobile payments, and digital RMB, and provide consumers with a more efficient and convenient payment experience. Continue to improve the level of aging-friendly payment services, optimize the foreign card acceptance environment in key areas, deepen cooperation between credit card consumption and various scenarios, and effectively meet the payment service needs of groups such as the elderly and foreigners coming to China. Encourage pilot areas to actively and steadily promote the digital RMB in the consumption field.

수요일에 ConsenSys가 개발한 선도적인 암호화폐 지갑인 메타마스크가 중요한 새로운 기능을 발표했습니다. 이 지갑은 이제 Hyperliquid(HYPE)와의 통합을 통해 무기한 선물(Perps)을 지원할 예정입니다. 또한 새로운 메타마스크 보상 프로그램도 10월 말까지 출시될 것으로 예상됩니다. 수요일 보도자료에 따르면, 메타마스크는 또한 최초의 지갑이 될 것입니다
카르다노 투자자들이 한계점에 도달하고 있습니다. 한때 그 세대에서 가장 유망한 블록체인 네트워크 중 하나로 칭송받았던 ADA는 광범위한 시장 회복 속도를 따라가지 못하고 있습니다. 비트코인과 여러 알트코인이 신고가 경신을 이룬 반면, 카르다노는 여전히 답답한 범위에 갇혀 1달러 돌파를 위해 고군분투하고 있습니다
TLDR 룩셈부르크가 국부펀드의 1퍼센트를 비트코인 ETF에 투자했습니다. 이로써 룩셈부르크는 국가 수준의 자금을 비트코인에 투자한 최초의 유로존 국가가 되었습니다. 이 투자는 질 로스 재무장관이 2026년 예산 발표 중에 발표했습니다. 룩셈부르크의 세대 간 국부펀드는 2014년에 지원을 위해 설립되었습니다
