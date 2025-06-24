Bitcoin rebounds above $103k after Iran missile attack intercepted

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 02:32
비트코인
BTC$107,481+0.14%
U Coin
U$0.01308-0.60%

Bitcoin price has swiftly bounced above $103,000 after a sharp decline triggered by reports of Iran firing missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar.

Following confirmation that U.S. interceptor missiles successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles with no casualties, Bitcoin (BTC) surged. The benchmark cryptocurrency had briefly touched the $100,000 level after Iran announced it had fired missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

However, a statement from the Qatari Ministry of Defense detailing a successful interception of the ballistic missile attack helped boost sentiment, with Bitcoin and the broader crypto market responding positively.

According to Axios, President Donald Trump’s administration was “aware” of Iran’s coordinated attack on Al Udeid Air Base and in Iraq. Sources said the White House had “good advance warning,” noted.

The New York Times also reported that Iran had given Qatari advance information on the impending attack, with Qatar closing its airspace. 

Bitcoin touches $102.5k

At the time of writing, BTC price was hovering around $102,800, up nearly 4% in the past 24 hours. The gains marked a V-shaped recovery following the sharp drop seen during afternoon U.S. trading. Bitcoin touched highs of $103k across major exchanges.

Bitcoin rebounds above $103k after Iran missile attack intercepted - 1

While the crypto market saw a swift rebound, further downside could follow. Reports indicate that Qatar has stated it reserves the right to respond to the attacks. Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE have also shut down their airspace, and U.S. military bases across the Middle East—including at Ain Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq—are on high alert.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article titled "Does digital identity still have risks even after ZK wrapping?", which pointed out that ZK-wrapping solves
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004058+3.09%
ZKsync
ZK$0.04536+1.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 17:29
Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

PANews reported on June 27 that according to an official announcement, French listed company Crypto Blockchain Industries announced that it will implement a non-dilutive shareholder loan of up to 20
Share
PANews2025/06/27 14:44
Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
비트코인
BTC$107,494.25+0.15%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0769+0.39%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002006-7.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678+2.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:17

Trending News

More

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Iran's parliament approves closure of Strait of Hormuz