Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

PANews
2025/06/24 00:03
휴먼스.AI
HEART$0.006167-1.51%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00219594-0.96%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block , Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the target price of Coinbase ( COIN ) from $ 301 to $ 421 and reiterated the "buy" rating. Palmer believes that Coinbase is at the core of regulatory and structural changes in the crypto industry, and is expected to achieve long-term growth thanks to a number of regulatory benefits and new product launches. The analyst also pointed out that catalysts such as the GENIUS Act, the USDC payment platform, USDC as collateral in the futures market, and potential tokenized stock business will drive Coinbase's future performance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article titled "Does digital identity still have risks even after ZK wrapping?", which pointed out that ZK-wrapping solves
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004058+3.09%
ZKsync
ZK$0.04536+1.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 17:29
Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

PANews reported on June 27 that according to an official announcement, French listed company Crypto Blockchain Industries announced that it will implement a non-dilutive shareholder loan of up to 20
Share
PANews2025/06/27 14:44
Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
비트코인
BTC$107,494.25+0.15%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0769+0.39%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002006-7.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678+2.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:17

Trending News

More

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Iran's parliament approves closure of Strait of Hormuz