Source: (Iran) The decision to strike US facilities in the Middle East has been made, but the precise targets are still under negotiation

PANews
2025/06/23 23:37

PANews reported on June 23 that senior Iranian political sources said that the decision to attack US facilities in the Middle East has been made, but senior officials and commanders are still negotiating on the precise targets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

PANews reported on June 27 that ten departments and units including the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce issued the "Several Measures for the Special Action to Promote Cross-border Trade Facilitation
폴리트레이드
TRADE$0.12376-0.90%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 18:14
Dow Jones up 500 points as trade and Fed optimism sweeps the market

Dow Jones up 500 points as trade and Fed optimism sweeps the market

S&P 500 broke its record as traders welcome good news on trade and interest rates.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/28 01:29
OpenRouter, an AI platform founded by former OpenSea co-founder, completes $40 million Series A financing, led by a16z and others

OpenRouter, an AI platform founded by former OpenSea co-founder, completes $40 million Series A financing, led by a16z and others

PANews reported on June 27 that OpenRouter, an AI model market platform, announced the completion of a $40 million seed round and a Series A round of financing, with a
SEED
SEED$0.001896-0.88%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.1085+0.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 15:33

Trending News

More

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

Dow Jones up 500 points as trade and Fed optimism sweeps the market

OpenRouter, an AI platform founded by former OpenSea co-founder, completes $40 million Series A financing, led by a16z and others

Ripple Taps Wormhole to Link XRP Ledger with 35+ Blockchains — XRP Rally Incoming?

Bakkt’s Bitcoin Strategy: Company Files With SEC To Raise $1 Billion