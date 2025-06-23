Iran may attack US military facilities within hours

PANews
2025/06/23 23:29

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Iranian media: Senior Iranian political sources said that Iran is likely to attack US military facilities in the next few hours.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Under $1 cryptos with growing communities: XLM, LUNC, XYZVerse

Under $1 cryptos with growing communities: XLM, LUNC, XYZVerse

Affordable cryptos like XLM, LUNC, and XYZVerse are surging in popularity thanks to active communities and growth potential. #partnercontent
온니1
LIKE$0.011019-3.07%
스텔라
XLM$0.238+1.10%
Terra Classic
LUNC$0.00005557+0.96%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/28 04:08
This trending memecoin under $0.01 could topple DOGE, and it’s not SHIB

This trending memecoin under $0.01 could topple DOGE, and it’s not SHIB

Little Pepe shocks the memecoin world, rising fast from a joke to a top contender priced under a cent. #partnercontent
Notcoin
NOT$0.001737+1.87%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001562-0.38%
시바이누
SHIB$0.00001134+0.44%
도지
DOGE$0.16169-0.14%
페페
PEPE$0.00000921-0.64%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/28 03:43
Lighter — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Lighter — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Lighter is an Ethereum-based perp protocol built as a specialised zk-rollup. It provides scalability, security and trading transparency through the use of cryptographic methods and a verifiable trade execution mechanism. There is no official investment information yet, but the project’s website lists a16z and Lightspeed funds. However, the amount is not disclosed. Lighter uses a […] Сообщение Lighter — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
ZKsync
ZK$0.04426-2.25%
폴리트레이드
TRADE$0.12318-0.49%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001737+1.87%
퍼펙츄얼 프로토콜
PERP$0.2182-2.06%
DROP
DROP$0.0000077--%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 08:19

Trending News

More

Under $1 cryptos with growing communities: XLM, LUNC, XYZVerse

This trending memecoin under $0.01 could topple DOGE, and it’s not SHIB

Lighter — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Ascend the End: What Was Discussed During the AMA Session

Inflation fears push Bolivian small businesses to embrace crypto