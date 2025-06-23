Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 131 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net outflow of 7,049 ETH

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, on June 23, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 131 BTC (about 13.38 million US dollars), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow of 454 BTC (about 46.39 million US dollars), and its total holdings reached 683,472 BTC (about 69.78 billion US dollars). During the same period, 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net outflow of 7,049 ETH (about 16.16 million US dollars), and iShares had a single-day outflow of 8,172 ETH (about 18.73 million US dollars), and currently holds 1,669,609 ETH (about 3.83 billion US dollars).

