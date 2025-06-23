Pompliano unveils ProCap Financial, eyes $1b BTC play via SPAC

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 22:54
비트코인
BTC$107.491,46+%0,23
Octavia
VIA$0,0214-%2,28

Crypto media personality Anthony Pompliano announced the launch of his own BTC-focused company on Nasdaq.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy may soon be getting a big competitor. On Monday, June 23, crypto podcaster and X influencer Anthony Pompliano announced the creation of ProCap Financial. The company will focus on accumulating Bitcoin (BTC) as a treasury asset, giving ordinary investors exposure to it.

https://twitter.com/APompliano/status/1937123498624684246

The company will launch through a $1 billion SPAC merger between his private firm, ProCap BTC, and the publicly traded Columbus Circle Capital Corp. So far, his company has raised $750 million in capital for its Bitcoin treasury bid.

Pompliano also confirmed that ProCap Financial will list on Nasdaq as $CCCM. Out of the $750 million raised, the firm will use $516.5 million to acquire Bitcoin reserves within 15 days of signing, in order to mitigate market risk.

Pompliano’s company to leverage the Bitcoin network

This news comes after reports earlier in July suggested that Pompliano was planning a billion dollar move. In addition to acquiring Bitcoin, ProCap Financial will also develop products that leverage Bitcoin’s network to generate profits over time.

In recent months, there has been a growing trend of companies adopting Bitcoin treasuries. The catalyst for the shift was the election of a pro-crypto administration in the White House. Notable examples include GameStop, 21 Capital, and Nakamoto. Collectively, 216 companies currently own nearly 31% of BTC’s supply, accounting for 765,300 bitcoins.

By far the biggest holder among them is Strategy, founded by Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor. His firm owns 592,345 bitcoins, worth more than $60 billion. In an X reply to the announcement, Saylor congratulated Pompliano on the move.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article titled "Does digital identity still have risks even after ZK wrapping?", which pointed out that ZK-wrapping solves
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00004058+%3,09
ZKsync
ZK$0,04536+%1,18
Share
PANews2025/06/28 17:29
Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

PANews reported on June 27 that according to an official announcement, French listed company Crypto Blockchain Industries announced that it will implement a non-dilutive shareholder loan of up to 20
Share
PANews2025/06/27 14:44
Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
비트코인
BTC$107.494,25+%0,15
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,0769+%0,39
WELL3
WELL$0,0002006-%7,17
Nowchain
NOW$0,00678+%2,57
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:17

Trending News

More

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Iran's parliament approves closure of Strait of Hormuz