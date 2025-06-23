DeFi infrastructure company Veda completes $18 million financing, led by CoinFund

PANews
2025/06/23 20:42
DeFi
DEFI$0.00243+15.00%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to CoinDesk, DeFi infrastructure company Veda has completed a $18 million financing led by CoinFund, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Animoca Ventures, GSR, Mantle EcoFund, BitGo and Draper Dragon. Veda provides a modular vault framework that supports developers to build simplified DeFi yield products. It has processed over 100,000 user deposits and managed over $3.7 billion in assets. Its cooperative projects include ether.fi, Plasma and Berachain.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

