Smarter Web's Bitcoin strategy made its share price soar 19,900% and made the front page of the UK's Sunday Mail. It plans to list on the London Stock Exchange in October.

PANews
2025/06/23 15:37

PANews June 23 news, according to CryptosRus, the British listed company Smarter Web's stock price soared 19,900% due to its Bitcoin reserve strategy, and was on the front page of the British "Sunday Mail". The company plans to be listed on the London Stock Exchange in October this year, and the company's founder Webley expressed the hope to enter the FTSE 100 index in the future. Since its establishment in 2005, the company's market value has increased from the initial 2.4588 million pounds to 1.3 billion pounds, becoming one of the largest companies in the Aquis Exchange by market value.

Earlier news, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins .

Smarter Web's Bitcoin strategy made its share price soar 19,900% and made the front page of the UK's Sunday Mail. It plans to list on the London Stock Exchange in October.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$19.0813 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$19.0813 million

PANews reported on June 26 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.4668-0.48%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 16:29
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 155 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 155 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 27 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $155 million, of which $55.6811 million
Share
PANews2025/06/27 23:30
Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

PANews reported on June 27 that ten departments and units including the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce issued the "Several Measures for the Special Action to Promote Cross-border Trade Facilitation
폴리트레이드
TRADE$0.12371-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 18:14

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$19.0813 million

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 155 million US dollars, mainly short orders

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

Dow Jones up 500 points as trade and Fed optimism sweeps the market

Ripple Taps Wormhole to Link XRP Ledger with 35+ Blockchains — XRP Rally Incoming?