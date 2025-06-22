AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

2025/06/22 18:15
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, the 20x Bitcoin long positions held by the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades currently have a floating loss of more than 10 million US dollars. Previously, he lost about 15.43 million US dollars in two Bitcoin long positions.

