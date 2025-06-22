In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 18.43% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume decreased by 32.23%

PANews
2025/06/22 08:22
엔에프티
NFT$0.000000435+0.60%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market has seen a sharp decline in the past week, with transaction volume falling 18.43% to $116.9 million. The number of NFT buyers remained unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a 50.56% increase), and the number of NFT sellers increased by 8.09% to 38,494. The number of NFT transactions fell slightly by 0.63% to 1,709,086.

The transaction volume of the Immutable network decreased to 28.3 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.23% from the previous week. The transaction volume of the Polygon network reached 23.3 million US dollars, an increase of 24.98% from the previous week, surpassing Ethereum. The Ethereum network fell to third place with a transaction volume of 20.4 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.06% from the previous week. The Mythos Chain network maintained the fourth place with a transaction volume of 14.1 million US dollars, only a slight decrease of 0.03%. The Solana network climbed to fifth place with a transaction volume of 8.7 million US dollars, an increase of 42.74%.

This week's top deals include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

PANews reported on June 27 that according to an official announcement, French listed company Crypto Blockchain Industries announced that it will implement a non-dilutive shareholder loan of up to 20
Share
PANews2025/06/27 14:44
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article titled "Does digital identity still have risks even after ZK wrapping?", which pointed out that ZK-wrapping solves
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004053+2.78%
ZKsync
ZK$0.04506+1.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 17:29
Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
비트코인
BTC$107,234.25+0.24%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0767-0.77%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002006-7.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679+1.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:17

Trending News

More

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Trump's T1 phone removes the words "Made in the USA" and changes it to "Proudly Designed in the USA"