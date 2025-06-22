A whale user sold 7.44 million FARTCOIN, worth about 6.47 million US dollars PANews 2025/06/22 08:25

SOL $147.29 +2.89% FARTCOIN $1.04674 +5.93% LENS $0.003094 -6.97%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale user sold 7.44 million FARTCOIN at a price of 46,128.4 SOL (6.47 million US dollars) and sent it to Stake.com. There are still 12,873 FARTCOIN (11,500 US dollars) in the wallet.