Hacken: If you hold HAI on Ethereum or BNB chain, please do not initiate bridge transactions for the time being

PANews reported on June 21 that Hacken announced on the X platform that it is investigating a security incident involving unauthorized minting of HAI tokens on the Ethereum and BNB chains due to the leakage of private keys related to bridge deployment. As a precautionary measure, VET's Ethereum and BSC bridges are suspended. If users hold HAI on the Ethereum or BNB chains, please do not initiate bridge transactions until further notice. More updates will be shared as the investigation progresses.