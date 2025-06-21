A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE PANews 2025/06/21 15:22

ORDER $0.0767 -0.77% HYPE $36.72 +0.87% USDC $0.9996 -0.01% LENS $0.003092 -7.50%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid, and then intended to purchase HYPE through a TWAP order.