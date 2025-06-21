Solana, Aptos tie for top spot in Wyoming’s hunt for WYST stablecoin partner

Crypto.news
2025/06/21 02:22
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000338-7.90%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001576+0.89%
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01317+1.30%

Wyoming’s Stable Token Commission has placed Aptos and Solana at the forefront of its stablecoin initiative. One blockchain failed to meet requirements, sharpening focus on the two finalists.

After narrowing down an initial list of 11 candidates in April, Wyoming’s Stable Token Commission has now identified Solana (SOL) and Aptos (APT) as the top two blockchain networks under consideration for its WYST stablecoin.

The selection process, which included stringent checks on vendor support and technical robustness, saw one network disqualified due to undisclosed compliance concerns. The Commission’s latest update, confirmed by an Aptos post on X on June 20, signals a tightening race between two of crypto’s fastest-growing ecosystems.

Why Aptos and Solana emerged as frontrunners

Wyoming’s focus on Aptos and Solana for its WYST stablecoin isn’t arbitrary. Both networks deliver on three core requirements the Commission prioritized: high throughput, fast finality, and mature vendor support.

Aptos, born from Meta’s shuttered Diem project, has a unique advantage. The network claims its Block-STM parallel execution engine can handle transactions at high speed while maintaining sub-second finality. This architecture allows the network to scale to hundreds of thousands of transactions per second without compromising security.

Additionally, Aptos leverages Move, a programming language purpose-built for financial applications, which reduces risks such as reentrancy attacks.

Solana, meanwhile, has spent years testing its high-performance architecture in production. Its single, globally shared state enables lightning-fast transactions while keeping fees minimal.

For Wyoming, which needs a stablecoin capable of handling everything from instant tax payments to treasury operations, Solana’s proven throughput and growing institutional adoption made it a natural contender.

Solana already supports WYST test coins on its testnet and has undergone quarterly reviews by the Commission since late 2024, demonstrating its operational readiness. Its deep liquidity and composability across DeFi apps also position it well for seamless integration with existing financial tools.

Aptos, though newer, brings enterprise-friendly features such as on-chain upgradability, allowing for rapid protocol changes without disruptive hard forks. Backed by industry giants like Google Cloud and Microsoft, Aptos has positioned itself as a regulatory-compliant chain, an essential trait for a state-minted digital dollar.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
비트코인
BTC$107,204.81+0.45%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0765-1.03%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002006-7.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678+3.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:17
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000349-19.39%
Particl
PART$0.1496-0.53%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01504-5.46%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000123-54.27%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49
Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

Author: Wu said blockchain On June 26, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government issued the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0", expressing its determination to build Hong
Share
PANews2025/06/27 19:00

Trending News

More

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

The new version of the Ethereum client Geth supports PBSS-based archive nodes, greatly reducing storage space

Data: BlackRock has increased its Bitcoin holdings for 9 consecutive weeks, with the total amount reaching about 107,139