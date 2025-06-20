China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 17:20
Autonomi
ANT$0.0712+3.48%
Allo
RWA$0.005644-6.24%

Ant Group denies rumors of a collaboration between Ant Financial Technology and publicly-listed Chinese company Hainan Huatie involving partnerships in RWA and stablecoins.

In an official statement shared on the social platform WeChat, the fintech arm of Alibaba addressed rumors circulating about its digital technologies arm collaborating with another Chinese company to pursue web3-related ventures. The company in question is Hainan Huatie, a Chinese company that provides AI-computing services.

According to the press release, there’s been widespread speculation that the digital technology firm is gearing up for a cooperation with Hainan Huatie involving stablecoins and real-world assets. The company clarified that there have no formal agreement, business arrangement nor project implementation between the two parties.

In addition, Ant Group also took the opportunity to shed light on any other rumored false collaborations involving Ant Digital with regards to web3 topics RWAs and stablecoins.

“In addition, some companies in the market have recently hyped up hot concepts such as RWA and stablecoins, implying false cooperation with Ant Financial,” wrote the Ant Group in its release.

“Investors and partners are advised to carefully identify market rumors and pay attention to investment risks,” continued the company.

The company threatened entities spreading misinformation with legal action, specifically “unauthorized use of our company’s name for improper publicity.” Whether this claim is related to an earlier report on Ant International seeking stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore and Luxembourg, as previously reported by crypto.news, remains unclear.

On June 12, a company spokesperson confirmed that Ant Group’s International arm has plans to obtain stablecoin issuer license in Hong Kong after the city’s Stablecoins Ordinance takes effect in August 2025.

According to the new law, all entities that intend to issue stablecoins pegged to the Hong Kong dollars or operate in the region must obtain a license from the the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
비트코인
BTC$107,238.84+0.66%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0771-1.02%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002006-7.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678+3.66%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:17
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000349-19.58%
Particl
PART$0.1496-0.53%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01504-6.11%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000137-44.75%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49
Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

Author: Wu said blockchain On June 26, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government issued the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0", expressing its determination to build Hong
Share
PANews2025/06/27 19:00

Trending News

More

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

The new version of the Ethereum client Geth supports PBSS-based archive nodes, greatly reducing storage space

Data: BlackRock has increased its Bitcoin holdings for 9 consecutive weeks, with the total amount reaching about 107,139