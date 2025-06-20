Solana Ecosystem DePIN Project Shaga Announces Postponement of Its TGE from Q2 to Q3 PANews 2025/06/20 16:56

PANews reported on June 20 that the Solana ecosystem DePIN project Shaga officially announced that its token generation event (TGE), originally scheduled for the second quarter of 2025, has now been postponed to the third quarter of 2025. Earlier news, Solana ecosystem DePIN project Shaga completed US$4 million in financing, led by IOSG Ventures .