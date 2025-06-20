North Korean hackers target crypto industry workers with new information-stealing malware

PANews
2025/06/20 17:24

PANews June 20 news, according to Cointelegraph, Cisco Talos released a report on Wednesday saying that the North Korean hacker group "Famous Chollima" recently launched a new type of phishing attack against cryptocurrency practitioners. The organization tricked job seekers with blockchain experience in India and other places to install a Python remote control Trojan called "PylangGhost" by impersonating fake recruitment websites of companies such as Coinbase and Robinhood. The attacker induced the victim to execute malicious commands in the name of video interviews to steal wallet credentials and password manager data from more than 80 browser plug-ins such as MetaMask and TronLink. The malware has functions such as screenshots, file management, and system information collection, and has similar features to the previously discovered GolangGhost Trojan. Researchers have ruled out the possibility that the attacker used AI to generate code.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
비트코인
BTC$107.238,84+%0,66
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,0771-%1,02
WELL3
WELL$0,0002006-%7,17
Nowchain
NOW$0,00678+%3,66
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:17
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000349-%19,58
Particl
PART$0,1496-%0,53
알파토큰
ALPHA$0,01504-%6,11
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000137-%44,75
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49
Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

Author: Wu said blockchain On June 26, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government issued the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0", expressing its determination to build Hong
Share
PANews2025/06/27 19:00

Trending News

More

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

The new version of the Ethereum client Geth supports PBSS-based archive nodes, greatly reducing storage space

Data: BlackRock has increased its Bitcoin holdings for 9 consecutive weeks, with the total amount reaching about 107,139