Nearly $100 million stolen: Iranian exchange Nobitex theft incident

On June 18, 2025, the on-chain detective ZachXBT revealed that Iran’s largest crypto trading platform, Nobitex, was suspected of being hacked, involving abnormal transfers of large amounts of assets across multiple public chains.
SlowMist further confirmed that the affected assets in the incident included TRON, EVM and BTC networks, and the initial estimated loss was approximately US$81.7 million.
Nobitex also issued an announcement confirming that some infrastructure and hot wallets had indeed suffered unauthorized access, but emphasized that user funds were safe.
It is worth noting that the attacker not only transferred the funds, but also actively transferred a large amount of assets to a specially designed destruction address. The value of the assets that were "burned" was nearly 100 million US dollars.
June 18
June 19
According to the source code information released by the attacker, the folder information is as follows:
Specifically, the following contents are involved:
The core system of Nobitex is mainly written in Python and deployed and managed using K8s. Based on the known information, we speculate that the attacker may have broken through the operation and maintenance boundary and entered the intranet, which will not be analyzed here.
The attacker used multiple seemingly legitimate but uncontrollable "destruction addresses" to receive assets. Most of these addresses comply with the on-chain address format verification rules and can successfully receive assets, but once the funds are transferred in, they are permanently destroyed. At the same time, these addresses also contain emotional and provocative words, which are offensive. Some of the "destruction addresses" used by the attacker are as follows:
We used the on-chain anti-money laundering and tracking tool MistTrack for analysis, and the incomplete statistics of Nobitex’s losses are as follows:
According to MistTrack analysis, the attacker completed 110,641 USDT transactions and 2,889 TRX transactions on TRON:
The EVM chains stolen by the attacker mainly include BSC, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon and Avalanche. In addition to the mainstream currencies of each ecosystem, they also include UNI, LINK, SHIB and other tokens.
On Bitcoin, the attacker stole a total of 18.4716 BTC, or about 2,086 transactions.
On Dogechain, the attacker stole a total of 39,409,954.5439 DOGE, approximately 34,081 transactions.
On Solana, the attacker steals SOL, WIF, and RENDER:
On TON, Harmony, and Ripple, the attacker stole 3,374.4 TON, 35,098,851.74 ONE, and 373,852.87 XRP respectively:
MistTrack has added the relevant addresses to the malicious address database and will continue to pay attention to related chain trends.
The Nobitex incident once again reminds the industry that security is a whole. Platforms need to further strengthen security protection and adopt more advanced defense mechanisms, especially for platforms that use hot wallets for daily operations. SlowMist recommends: