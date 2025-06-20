Mango Network to Airdrop 5% of Token Supply—Here’s How to Check Eligibility

CryptoNews
2025/06/20 13:03
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008943-1.04%
퓨처코인
FUTURE$0.10377-8.94%
SphereX
HERE$0.000659+30.49%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0768-0.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001752+1.86%

Mango Network, a rising Layer 1 blockchain project, on Friday announced a community airdrop ahead of its Token Generation Event. The team will distribute 5% of its total $MGO supply to early users, testnet participants, and community contributors.

The eligibility checker is now live, where users can connect their wallets and complete a three-step process to confirm and eventually claim their rewards.

Distribution begins on June 24, with tokens issued in the order of claim.

To begin, users must “bind” their Twitter accounts, which involves linking their Twitter profile to Mango’s platform to verify their identity and activity. They must also follow BeingDEX, Mango’s ecosystem partner.

Airdrop Claiming Starts June 24, With Eligibility Based On Weighted Points

After linking their profile, users can proceed to verify their airdrop share. A countdown timer on the site marks the time left to confirm eligibility.

Then, users can view and confirm their airdrop share. Once confirmed, the final step will allow users to claim their rewards when the claim window opens at 17:50 UTC on June 24.

Unlike typical airdrops based solely on point totals, Mango uses a weighted system. Token allocation will reflect not just the number of points a user has, but also the quality of their testnet participation and any community roles they held, such as OG status.

All Tokens To Be Unlocked At Claim, With Caution Urged Against Fraud

All tokens will be fully unlocked at the time of distribution. However, the team has urged users to remain cautious of scams. They said that only official Mango channels should be trusted for claiming instructions.

Meanwhile, Mango Network has positioned itself as a next-generation blockchain. It aims to solve two of Web3’s toughest problems — fragmented liquidity and poor user experience. To do this, the project uses a multi-VM, full-chain infrastructure. This design promises a smoother experience for both developers and users.

Now, with the airdrop underway, Mango is rewarding those who helped build its foundation. At the same time, it offers a glimpse into what the future of its ecosystem could look like.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
비트코인
BTC$107,238.84+0.66%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0771-1.02%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002006-7.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678+3.66%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:17
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000349-19.58%
Particl
PART$0.1496-0.53%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01504-6.11%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000137-44.75%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49
Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

Author: Wu said blockchain On June 26, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government issued the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0", expressing its determination to build Hong
Share
PANews2025/06/27 19:00

Trending News

More

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

The new version of the Ethereum client Geth supports PBSS-based archive nodes, greatly reducing storage space

Data: BlackRock has increased its Bitcoin holdings for 9 consecutive weeks, with the total amount reaching about 107,139