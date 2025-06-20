Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH PANews 2025/06/20 08:55

AAVE $255.24 -1.81% ETH $2,427.14 +0.16%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain, the whale address 0x9992 borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3,983 ETH at a price of $2,510.64.