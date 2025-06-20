Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens PANews 2025/06/20 07:43

PANews reported on June 20 that according to feedback from social media users, Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to have been hacked this morning. Hackers used the official name to promote fake "official tokens" on Solana for fraud. Many parties reminded users not to click or interact with related content, and wait for the account to be restored before trusting its published information.