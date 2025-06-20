Arizona Bitcoin Reserve Bill Resurrected and Passes Senate PANews 2025/06/20 08:22

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, the Arizona State Assembly's HB 2324 "Bitcoin Reserve Act" was revived after a reconsideration motion and passed the State Senate by 16 votes to 14. It will now be sent to the House of Representatives for deliberation. The bill allows the state government to use digital assets obtained from criminal confiscation to establish an official digital asset reserve.