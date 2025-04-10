From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

Author: 0xJeff
Compiled by: Tim, PANews
How are tariffs calculated to balance the U.S. trade deficit?
The chatbot suggested dividing the trade deficit by imports, which appears to be the approach the White House is taking.
Now everyone uses ChatGPT to turn pictures into Ghibli-style pictures, create comic stories, make emoticons, and generate any image they can think of.
Now non-artists can unleash their creativity and create beautiful works of art for their content.
Runway just launched Gen-4 Turbo: it only takes 30 seconds to generate a 10-second high-quality video
Pika Labs introduces Multi-Frame feature: convert up to 5 frames from your photo into a 25-second video.
Eleven Labs, known for its natural, lifelike voices and advanced voice cloning technology, has just launched its MCP server.
You can now enable a voice agent to automatically call your local pizza restaurant to place your order.
Tobi Lutke, CEO of Shopify, stressed that AI has become an essential tool for all employees (also included in KPI assessments).
This shows the trend of AI-enhanced jobs: AI + high-performance employees = 100 times work efficiency
Cod3x is moving towards v0.6 with new transaction templates, knowledge graph, target chains, and UX improvements for trading and portfolios.
Version v0.6 kicks off the $1.5 million smart trading competition hosted by Sophon.
Eternal AI previewed its v2 version of "Personal AGI", hoping to achieve 100% local operation and privacy protection, and no longer share data with centralized entities.
The team has been working towards fully decentralized AI, as seen in their previous products such as tokenized decentralized video.
Vibe-coding and no-code tools continue to gain traction, and we are at the beginning of a new era where anyone can develop AI applications without writing code.
People who didn't use tools were considered primitive.
Due to the low switching costs between platforms, the user churn rate is extremely high.
When apps and agents don’t perform up to expectations, users can easily switch to other products if competitors offer better features and pricing plans.
Over the past few weeks, several of Bittensor’s subnets have performed extremely well.
In addition, there are many sub-networks that outperform the market.