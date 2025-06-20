Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

2025/06/20
Units.Network, a Layer-1 blockchain built on the Waves Protocol and founded by Sasha Ivanov, has secured $10 million in funding from Nimbus Capital, the digital asset arm of In On Capital, which manages over $1.3 billion in assets.

In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that part of Units.Network’s mission is to merge blockchain with artificial intelligence, as institutional capital increasingly flows into on-chain infrastructure with real-world utility.

The investment will be used to scale validator capacity, deepen cross-chain liquidity rails, and fast-track the launch of two key AI primitives: an AI Launchpad and an AI Liquidity Manager. Both tools will empower developers and traders with on-chain access to intelligence-driven market products.

Building the Future of On-Chain AI

With the convergence of AI and blockchain moving from theory to production, Units.Network is positioning itself at the centre of this emerging frontier.

Analysts project the blockchain-AI market to grow from $0.7 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 28%.

The launch of Units.Network’s AI Launchpad is intended to lower the barrier of entry for innovators, while the AI Liquidity Manager is designed to create fairer and more efficient markets.

“This investment allows us to place practical artificial intelligence at the centre of our ecosystem,” said Sasha Ivanov.

“The Launchpad lowers barriers for innovators, and the liquidity manager will create fairer and more efficient markets for builders and traders.”

Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital, added: “We’ve been tracking the AI-blockchain convergence closely, and Units.Network stood out for delivering real on-chain utility.”

Market Momentum and Community Expansion

Beyond institutional backing, Units.Network is also accelerating community growth. The project recently launched a DAO-led performance grant program, offering incentives to developers whose applications attract over $1 million in total value locked (TVL).

These grants are expected to support a healthy pipeline of ecosystem projects ahead of the Launchpad’s public debut later this year.

Retail interest in AI-linked crypto tokens has surged, with combined valuations rising from $2.7 billion to more than $26 billion in the past year, outpacing Bitcoin’s performance.

As investor enthusiasm grows and enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates, Units.Network’s blend of AI-native tooling and Layer-1 scalability positions it as a key player in the next wave of crypto innovation.

