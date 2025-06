Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Units.Network, a Layer-1 blockchain built on the Waves Protocol and founded by Sasha Ivanov, has secured $10 million in funding from Nimbus Capital, the digital asset arm of In On Capital, which manages over $1.3 billion in assets.

In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that part of Units.Networkโ€™s mission is to merge blockchain with artificial intelligence, as institutional capital increasingly flows into on-chain infrastructure with real-world utility.

The investment will be used to scale validator capacity, deepen cross-chain liquidity rails, and fast-track the launch of two key AI primitives: an AI Launchpad and an AI Liquidity Manager. Both tools will empower developers and traders with on-chain access to intelligence-driven market products.

Building the Future of On-Chain AI

With the convergence of AI and blockchain moving from theory to production, Units.Network is positioning itself at the centre of this emerging frontier.

Analysts project the blockchain-AI market to grow from $0.7 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 28%.

The launch of Units.Networkโ€™s AI Launchpad is intended to lower the barrier of entry for innovators, while the AI Liquidity Manager is designed to create fairer and more efficient markets.

โ€œThis investment allows us to place practical artificial intelligence at the centre of our ecosystem,โ€ said Sasha Ivanov.

โ€œThe Launchpad lowers barriers for innovators, and the liquidity manager will create fairer and more efficient markets for builders and traders.โ€

Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital, added: โ€œWeโ€™ve been tracking the AI-blockchain convergence closely, and Units.Network stood out for delivering real on-chain utility.โ€

Market Momentum and Community Expansion

Beyond institutional backing, Units.Network is also accelerating community growth. The project recently launched a DAO-led performance grant program, offering incentives to developers whose applications attract over $1 million in total value locked (TVL).

These grants are expected to support a healthy pipeline of ecosystem projects ahead of the Launchpadโ€™s public debut later this year.

Retail interest in AI-linked crypto tokens has surged, with combined valuations rising from $2.7 billion to more than $26 billion in the past year, outpacing Bitcoinโ€™s performance.

As investor enthusiasm grows and enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates, Units.Networkโ€™s blend of AI-native tooling and Layer-1 scalability positions it as a key player in the next wave of crypto innovation.