Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 2,681 BTC (worth US$280 million), and currently holds 683,018 BTC (worth US$71.48 billion).
During the same period, the nine Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 2,413 ETH (worth $6.08 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 6,053 ETH (worth $15.25 million) and currently holds 1,677,781 ETH (worth $423 million).
