Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

PANews
2025/06/19 21:33
비트코인
BTC$107,300.07+0.22%
이더리움
ETH$2,427.52-0.94%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013483-0.28%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 2,681 BTC (worth US$280 million), and currently holds 683,018 BTC (worth US$71.48 billion).

During the same period, the nine Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 2,413 ETH (worth $6.08 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 6,053 ETH (worth $15.25 million) and currently holds 1,677,781 ETH (worth $423 million).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

PANews reported on June 27 that ten departments and units including the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce issued the "Several Measures for the Special Action to Promote Cross-border Trade Facilitation
폴리트레이드
TRADE$0.12375-0.88%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 18:14
OpenRouter, an AI platform founded by former OpenSea co-founder, completes $40 million Series A financing, led by a16z and others

OpenRouter, an AI platform founded by former OpenSea co-founder, completes $40 million Series A financing, led by a16z and others

PANews reported on June 27 that OpenRouter, an AI model market platform, announced the completion of a $40 million seed round and a Series A round of financing, with a
SEED
SEED$0.001896-0.94%
플러리싱 에이아이
AI$0.1086+0.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 15:33
Dow Jones up 500 points as trade and Fed optimism sweeps the market

Dow Jones up 500 points as trade and Fed optimism sweeps the market

S&P 500 broke its record as traders welcome good news on trade and interest rates.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/28 01:29

Trending News

More

Shanghai: Using blockchain technology to enable international logistics and multimodal transport collaboration

OpenRouter, an AI platform founded by former OpenSea co-founder, completes $40 million Series A financing, led by a16z and others

Dow Jones up 500 points as trade and Fed optimism sweeps the market

Ripple Taps Wormhole to Link XRP Ledger with 35+ Blockchains — XRP Rally Incoming?

Tianfeng Securities' weekly increase was 28.75%, with the highest increase reaching 5.16