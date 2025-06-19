Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:12
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.012008+22.50%
톤코인
TON$2.836-0.28%
엔에프티
NFT$0.000000436+1.08%
윙크
WIN$0.00004815+0.90%

Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that brings its signature cartoonish seabird NFTs into the competitive mini-game space. In Pengu Clash, players dress up their penguin characters and face off in a variety of quick-play challenges, including curling, darts, and football.

Built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain by crypto gaming infrastructure firm Elympics, the game is designed to emphasize real gameplay rather than crypto gimmicks, in contrast to earlier Telegram-based “clicker” games that primarily aimed to farm user engagement through token incentives.

The launch follows a waitlist-only rollout, with a portion of over 1.1 million Telegram accounts gaining early access ahead of a wider public release.

Pengu Clash is part of Pudgy Penguins’ broader effort to grow its intellectual property. According to the project, the game is primarily a brand expansion vehicle rather than a direct revenue play. “Money is made, but that is a byproduct of our IP [intellectual property] reaching the masses,” Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz told Cointelegraph.

The launch of the game follows a series of broader initiatives by Pudgy Penguins aimed at expanding its brand and reaching new audiences beyond the Web3 space. Earlier this month, the company introduced Pudgy Records, a community-driven music label designed to extend its cultural presence through original music. Additionally, the company recently announced a partnership with NASCAR, revealing plans to bring its character Pengu to racing fans globally.

At the same time, Pudgy Penguins is working to expand the utility of the PENGU token, most recently through a partnership with the Lufthansa Miles & More program. The collaboration allows users to earn airline miles when shopping at Pudgy Shops using either Pengu tokens or fiat.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

GTE is a decentralised platform on the MegaETH blockchain with extensive functionality and high order execution speed. The project has raised over $25 million from Paradigm, GSR, Robot Ventures, Wintermute and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities you should do in testnet with an eye on the drop. Сообщение GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpeedThrone
SPEED$0.0000399-0.25%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0776+2.78%
DROP
DROP$0.000018+133.76%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:01
Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
비트코인
BTC$107,204.8+0.66%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0776+2.78%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002006-7.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00677+3.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:17
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000348-19.63%
Particl
PART$0.1496-0.53%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01503-5.70%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000135-48.66%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49

Trending News

More

GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

The new version of the Ethereum client Geth supports PBSS-based archive nodes, greatly reducing storage space