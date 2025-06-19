a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:29
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01309+0.92%

Crypto venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has regained control of its official X account after hackers briefly took it over to promote a fraudulent token.

On June 18, 2025, the official X account of a16z was compromised, granting unauthorized access to malicious actors who used the platform to promote a fake Solana-based token under the name “$a16z.”

The breach lasted for a brief period, during which the attackers posted malicious links and false promotions to the account’s audience of over 850,000 followers. 

One of the posts falsely claimed, “It’s Official: $a16z Launches Its Own Token. Today marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of crypto @solana,” alongside a wallet address used to bait users into buying.

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token - 1

Several other posts pushed fake giveaways and promises of free tokens, including one claiming a $5 million airdrop, all designed to lure unsuspecting users into engaging with the compromised content. On-chain data revealed that the fraudulent token briefly pumped in value following the posts, before crashing nearly 90% in a typical pump-and-dump pattern.

a16z regained control of the account shortly after and swiftly deleted the fraudulent content. In a statement, the firm confirmed the breach was limited to its X account and reassured users that none of the promotions came from them.

The firm’s response received mixed reactions from followers, with many raising concerns about the account’s security. Some users claimed to have fallen victim to the scheme and called on the firm to issue refunds. 

This is not the first time an a16z-affiliated account has been targeted. Back in February, the personal X account of a16z founder Chris Dixon (Shaw) was similarly compromised and used to promote a fake project. At the time, the co-founder described the breach as carefully planned and apologized to those affected by the scheme.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

GTE is a decentralised platform on the MegaETH blockchain with extensive functionality and high order execution speed. The project has raised over $25 million from Paradigm, GSR, Robot Ventures, Wintermute and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities you should do in testnet with an eye on the drop. Сообщение GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpeedThrone
SPEED$0.0000399-0.25%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0776+2.78%
DROP
DROP$0.000018+133.76%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:01
Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
비트코인
BTC$107,204.8+0.66%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0776+2.78%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002006-7.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00677+3.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:17
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000348-19.63%
Particl
PART$0.1496-0.53%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01503-5.70%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000135-48.66%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49

Trending News

More

GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Interpreting Hong Kong’s “Digital Asset Declaration 2.0”: How to compete for the Asian Web3 center?

The new version of the Ethereum client Geth supports PBSS-based archive nodes, greatly reducing storage space