Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets PANews 2025/06/19 09:01

PANews reported on June 19 that the Israeli-linked hacker group Predatory Sparrow (Gonjeshke Darande) claimed to have attacked Iran's largest crypto platform Nobitex , burning crypto assets worth about $90 million, and transferring the funds to a destruction address with anti-Iranian Revolutionary Guard slogans. The group said it would make Nobitex source code public (in six hours) and called it a "sanctions circumvention tool." The platform's website is currently offline.