PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PANews
2025/05/01 10:20
Major
MAJOR$0.18359-0.65%

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month. At the same time, major events such as Consensus Toronto 2025 and Bitcoin Conference 2025 were launched one after another. In terms of projects, the unlocking of multiple tokens such as Sui, Jito, and Aptos may bring market fluctuations, which deserves continued attention.

PANews has compiled a calendar of major Web3 events in May, providing you with a glimpse of the highlights of this month.

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$19.0813 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$19.0813 million

PANews reported on June 26 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.4549-1.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 16:29
Fiserv to launch digital asset platform and stablecoin FIUSD by year end

Fiserv to launch digital asset platform and stablecoin FIUSD by year end

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Business Wire, financial technology giant Fiserv announced that it will launch a digital asset platform and stablecoin FIUSD by the end of
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000014-43.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 20:29
Dow Jones up 500 points as trade and Fed optimism sweeps the market

Dow Jones up 500 points as trade and Fed optimism sweeps the market

S&P 500 broke its record as traders welcome good news on trade and interest rates.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/28 01:29

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$19.0813 million

Fiserv to launch digital asset platform and stablecoin FIUSD by year end

Dow Jones up 500 points as trade and Fed optimism sweeps the market

LUNC price forms a risky pattern as weekly burn hits 365m

Ripple Taps Wormhole to Link XRP Ledger with 35+ Blockchains — XRP Rally Incoming?