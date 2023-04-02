mexc
Simply deposit ARB, easily enjoy MX bonus!

2023.04.3 MEXC
공유:

________.png

On the evening of March 16, Arbitrum announced that it will airdrop the governance token ARB to its community members on March 23. The total circulation of ARB will reach 10 billion, and the airdrop will provide 11.5% of the total supply to eligible Arbitrum users.
If honorable MEXCers are lucky to hold ARB and deposit ARB of not less than 50USDT in the MEXC wallet, you will receive airdrop MX bonus for free. The prize pool is 5,000MX. Here we go. Let's enjoy MX bonus!

Not yet claimed ARB?

If you have not held ARB, it is recommended that you obtain the corresponding information on the Arbitrum official website and meet the corresponding conditions to claim the ARB airdrop.
1.PNG

Have enough ARB

If you have already claimed the ARB airdrop, please learn about the details of this MX reward activity before depositing in the MEXC wallet address:
  1. Event Period: 2023-03-21 00:00 - 2023-03-27 16:00 (UTC)
  2. Event Rules:
  • Net deposit of ARB: 50USDT
  • Bonus Calculation: MX bonus based on the proportion to the net deposit amount of ARB
  • Bonus pool: 5000MX
  • Net deposit = deposit - withdrawal
For more information, please read the relevant announcement.

How to deposit ARB to MEXC

From App

  • Step 1: Enter the homepage of MEXC App and tap Wallets
2.PNG
  • Step 2: Tap Deposit
3.png
  • Step 3: Search for ARB and tap it
4.png
Step 4: Select Arbitrum One or ERC20 network to deposit ARB
5.png

From Web

  • Step 1: Enter the homepage of MEXC Global and click Overview in Wallets
6.png
  • Step 2: Click Deposit
7.png
  • Step 3: Search for ARB and click it
8.png
Step 4: Select Arbitrum One or ERC20 network to deposit ARB
9.png
 

