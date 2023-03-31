Know everything about the upcoming "Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade": Why is it so much-anticipated

-
First of all, the "Shanghai upgrade" of Ethereum has
no substantive relationship with Shanghai, it just adopts the name "Shanghai". In simple terms, "Shanghai upgrade" can be understood as a version name of Ethereum technology upgrade.
In addition, we all know that Ethereum, as a public chain, has been upgraded from version 1.0 to version 2.0 in 2022, and this
Shanghai upgrade is
an important upgrade
to version 2.0.
So why is this upgrade getting attention and called it a major upgrade? We can find the answer from the changes before and after the upgrade.
Before the Shanghai upgrade, Ethereum had completed the generation method from
mining (PoW) to
staking (PoS).
It helps to
improve the
experience of using the Ethereum network in applications such as DeFi and NFT, and
improves the
usability and attractiveness of the Ethereum ecosystem.
Before upgrade:
Due to the
pledge (PoS)
, before the upgrade,
a large amount of
ETH
is pledged on the Ethereum ecological chain, and there is
no
income
to be withdrawn
.
After upgrade:
The
ETH
pledged on Ethereum and the income
can be withdrawn
with probability
.
All in all, we can understand that listed companies lock up some stocks for up to two years. When the company completes technological innovation, these stocks will be released in the market together with dividends.
This Shanghai
upgrade
will affect all the economic ecology of the
entire Ethereum chain.
The rise of NFT can be traced back to 2021. Through the frenzy of creating NFT in 2021 and early 2022, the Ethereum ecological chain has gained a lot of good user experience and high Gas fees. This upgrade will
increase the transaction
speed of ETH and
reduce transaction costs, and will surely
enhance the "gold-absorbing" ability of the NFT ecosystem again. It is
an opportunity to earn returns for investing in NFT and Web3.0 projects.
When the use cost of ETH is reduced and its own
technical innovation appears, the endogenous value of ETH will be continuously improved. This is why, since the beginning of the year, the price of
ETH has risen from around $1,200 to around $1,800,
an increase of about 50%.
In each epoch, approximately every 6.4 minutes, only 6 validators can withdraw the pledged ETH. A maximum of 1,350 validators withdraw from staking every day. Based on this estimate, after the upgrade in Shanghai, Ethereum only allows
a maximum of 43,200 ETH
to be withdrawn every day.
The major ETH2.0 protocols provide a minimum APY (annualized rate of return) of nearly 4.8% pledged, and there is
still a lot of room for upside. If a pledger withdraws, it is likely that
a considerable number of users will flood into the pledge.
For MEXCers who already hold ETH, because
ETH has appreciation expectations
, it is a good choice to continue to hold and use
savings products
to obtain more ETH returns.
At the same time, by
staking ETH
to obtain BETH+MX double income, you can enjoy the
appreciation potential of
MX spot
:
In MEXC, you can get
ETH
at competitive prices. At the same time, through this "Shanghai Upgrade",
MEXC
will also
provide
you with
financial services
whether you are purchasing NFT or investing in Web3.0 projects.