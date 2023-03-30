MEXC Global Creator Alliance: Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Recruitment Drive

As MEXC's user base continues to grow, we have established the MEXC Global Creator Alliance and are now recruiting outstanding content creators from around the world. We look forward to working with high-quality professionals to promote the development and dissemination of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.
-
Love for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies, extensive knowledge of the industry, and a fundamental grasp of market trends and movements.
-
Unique insights and deep analytical skills, with the ability to write high-quality, distinctive articles.
-
The potential to effectively disseminate knowledge and information about cryptocurrencies. The KOLs' social media following is an indicator of their potential influence.
-
Professional technical support and market promotion services, with articles displayed and promoted across MEXC's social media platforms which have millions of users and followers.
-
Access to professional research reports and analytical data supplied by MEXC.
-
Opportunities to interact with well-known individuals in the cryptocurrency industry by participating in online and offline events organized by MEXC.
-
Outstanding content creators can become strategic partners of MEXC, enjoying priority cooperation and further resources. They can also expand their own abilities by participating in MEXC's marketing and planning.
-
Submit your personal information, such as a Twitter account, personal article links, etc., through this
Google form
. Our staff will review it as soon as possible.
-
MEXC will contact you within 3 working days of your application's approval.
Note: MEXC reserves the right to final interpretation of the event. MEXC will conduct a technical screening of applicants' articles. Applicants who do not meet the requirements or who plagiarize other articles will be disqualified.