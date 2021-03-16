mexc
TOOLS/USDT
0.014970.00%
$0.00
24h 최고가
0.01504
24h 최저가
0.01327
24H 거래량 (TOOLS)
2.82M
24시간 금액 (USDT)
41.60K
카운트 다운
00:00:00:00
TOOLS
BSC.tools is the first and most advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) dashboard that aims at supercharging your trading experience on Binance Smart Chain. The main goal is to provide traders and investors with the possibility to monitor your favorite BSC pairs and create advanced trading strategies without having to search for the information in a wide range of non-standardized platforms and websites. BSC.Tools shares with traders on-chain and live trading data from DeFi exchanges based on the Binance Smart Chain. In this way, users can get access to deep historical data, chart candles and the transactions that have been recorded on each of the platforms.
개요
심볼
TOOLS
최초 발행
2021-03-16 00:00:00
웹사이트
발행 가격
총 발행량
--
