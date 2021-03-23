mexc
Telos is the fastest and most cost-effective native blockchain available right now. A fully decentralized blockchain, network interactions & transactions are designed to be super-low cost and scalable. Mainnet has been operation for 2+ years, with over 100 dApps calling Telos home. According to blocktivity.info data, Telos is the most active blockchain on the planet. Telos is developed by a core team of 30+ members using an open-source codebase and has a leading on-chain governance system and an Ethereum Virtual Machine in development.
심볼
TLOS
최초 발행
2021-03-23 00:00:00
발행 가격
--
총 발행량
355,208,371
