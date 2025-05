SUIAGENT

aiSUI is a groundbreaking AI dApp suite developed on the Sui blockchain, designed to enable anyone to build, launch, and monetize intelligent agents. By combining advanced AI tooling with blockchain infrastructure, aiSUI lowers the barrier for developers and businesses to enter the AI economy. Users can create custom AI agents using a powerful no-code or low-code platform, tokenize them instantly, and deploy them to perform useful on-chain or off-chain tasks. Powered by the $SUIAGENT token, aiSUI empowers businesses, developers, and communities with seamless AI monetization and integration.

심볼SUIAGENT

순위No.3370

시가총액$0.00

완전히 희석된 시가총액$0.00

시장 점유율%

거래량/시가총액 (24시간)0.00%

유통 공급량0

최대 공급량1,300,000,000

총 공급량1,300,000,000

유통률0%

발행일--

자산이 처음 발행된 가격--

사상 최고가0.00313010043849149,2025-05-14

최저가0.000291777690145497,2025-05-23

퍼블릭 블록체인SUI

소개aiSUI is a groundbreaking AI dApp suite developed on the Sui blockchain, designed to enable anyone to build, launch, and monetize intelligent agents. By combining advanced AI tooling with blockchain infrastructure, aiSUI lowers the barrier for developers and businesses to enter the AI economy. Users can create custom AI agents using a powerful no-code or low-code platform, tokenize them instantly, and deploy them to perform useful on-chain or off-chain tasks. Powered by the $SUIAGENT token, aiSUI empowers businesses, developers, and communities with seamless AI monetization and integration.

섹터

SNS

etfindex:mc_etfindex_source면책 조항: cmc에서 제공한 데이터는 투자 조언으로 간주되어서는 안 됩니다.