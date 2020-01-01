mexc
시장암호화폐 구매현물거래
트렌딩
선물거래선물 M-Day

거래

Mobile
스캔하여 다운로드하고 MEXC 앱에서 원활한 거래를 경험하세요.
다운로드할 수 없습니까?
Windows 클라이언트더보기

Harry

GORILLA1/USDT
----
--
24h 최고가
0.0000000000000000
24h 최저가
0.0000000000000000
24h 거래량 (GORILLA1)
0.00
24h 거래금액 (USDT)
0.00
카운트 다운
00:00:00:00
24h 최고가
0.0000000000000000
24h 최저가
0.0000000000000000
24h 거래량 (GORILLA1)
0.00
24h 거래금액 (USDT)
0.00
카운트 다운
00:00:00:00
K- 라인
정보
Loading..
기본 버전
TradingView
깊이 그래프
GORILLA1
Harry Gorilla is more than just a cryptocurrency. It is a community-driven project that aims to make a positive impact on the world while also having fun. Inspired by a popular Telegram sticker of a blue gorilla, Harry Gorilla is a meme coin with a purpose. At the heart of Harry Gorilla is a commitment to charitable giving. A portion of all transaction fees will be donated to a rotating list of charitable organizations that are chosen by the community. This means that by simply holding or trading Harry Gorilla, you are also contributing to meaningful causes.
개요
심볼
GORILLA1
최초 발행
--
웹사이트
발행 가격
--
총 발행량
420,000,000,000,000,000
주문
0.0000000000000001

가격(
USDT
)

(
GORILLA1
)

(
USDT
)

0.0000000000000000$0.00
최신 거래
거래 금액()
가격()
거래 금액()
시간
현물거래
5X-X 선물거래
현물거래
5X-X 선물거래
메이커 0.00% / 테이커 0.00%
트렌딩
GORILLA1 구입
GORILLA1 매도
지정가 주문
시장가 주문
이체
구매
USD
사용 가능한-- USDT
매수 가격USDT
매수량GORILLA1
거래 금액USDT
사용 가능한-- GORILLA1
매도 가격USDT
매도량GORILLA1
거래 금액USDT
미체결 내역 (0)
주문 내역
거래 내역
오픈 포지션(0)
미체결 내역 (0)
주문 내역
거래 내역
오픈 포지션(0)
거래 페어
날짜
유형
방향
가격
거래 금액
주문 금액
거래 완료
트리거 조건
모든 주문 취소
network_icon네트워크 불안정
전환
API 문서
API 문서
소셜 미디어
요청 제출
요청 제출
온라인 고객 지원
온라인 고객 지원
Loading...