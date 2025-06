FUTBOL

0xFútbol is the next-generation ecosystem designed for the world's 4 billion fútbol fans. It connects gaming, real-world assets, DeFi, and other fútbol-related innovations into a single, integrated economy. Through products like MetaSoccer, Wonderkid, Fútbol PM, and FútbolPad, 0xFútbol transforms how fans engage with the sport, offering real ownership, rewards, and participation. The $FUTBOL token powers the entire ecosystem, enabling fans to move from passive spectators to active stakeholders in the future of fútbol.

심볼FUTBOL

순위No.

시가총액$0.00

완전히 희석된 시가총액$0.00

시장 점유율%

거래량/시가총액 (24시간)0

유통 공급량--

최대 공급량0

총 공급량600,000,000

유통률%

발행일--

자산이 처음 발행된 가격--

사상 최고가,

최저가,

퍼블릭 블록체인BASE

소개0xFútbol is the next-generation ecosystem designed for the world's 4 billion fútbol fans. It connects gaming, real-world assets, DeFi, and other fútbol-related innovations into a single, integrated economy. Through products like MetaSoccer, Wonderkid, Fútbol PM, and FútbolPad, 0xFútbol transforms how fans engage with the sport, offering real ownership, rewards, and participation. The $FUTBOL token powers the entire ecosystem, enabling fans to move from passive spectators to active stakeholders in the future of fútbol.

섹터

SNS

etfindex:mc_etfindex_source면책 조항: 에서 제공한 데이터는 투자 조언으로 간주되어서는 안 됩니다.