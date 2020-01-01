VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) токеномикасы
VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) туралы ақпарат
This Fund seeks to offer a stable value of $1 per token and pays daily accrued dividends directly to investors' wallets as new tokens each day. The Fund primarily invests its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, allowing investors to earn yield while holding the token on the blockchain.
The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury obligations, which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury where the payment of principal and interest is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (“U.S. Treasury Obligations”), and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less.
The Fund may also invest in one or more other pooled investment vehicles managed by third-party investment managers or the Investment Manager or an affiliate thereof that invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds may include investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”).
The Fund may also invest in or otherwise hold one or more stablecoins and similar yield-bearing digital asset instruments, including in connection with investors that subscribe for Shares (as defined below) in-kind with stablecoins and such instruments instead of U.S. dollars, including subscriptions executed through Atomic Swaps (as defined below), and in connection with processing redemption transactions.
For the purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash, investments in Underlying Funds, stablecoins and similar yieldbearing digital asset instruments will be considered as if they are invested in cash and such securities.
For the purposes of this Memorandum, the Fund’s investments are collectively referred to as “Investments”. While the Fund intends to invest in the manner described above, the Fund will also remain opportunistic and may pursue other investment opportunities.
There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective; you could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per Share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account or a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. You should not expect that the Investment Manager or its affiliates will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын VBILL токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша VBILL токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз VBILL токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, VBILL токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
Дисклеймер
Бұл беттегі “Токеномика” деректері үшінші тарап ақпарат көздерінен алынған. MEXC олардың дәлдігіне кепілдік бермейді. Инвестиция жасамас бұрын мұқият танысып шығыңыз.