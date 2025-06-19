VanEck Treasury Fund Баға (VBILL)
Бүгінгі VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) нақты уақыттағы бағасы: 1.0 USD. Оның қазіргі нарықтық капиталдануы $ 54.15M USD құрайды. VBILL - USD бағасы нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
Негізгі VanEck Treasury Fund нарықтық өнімділігі:
- 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD
- Күн ішіндегі VanEck Treasury Fund баға өзгерісі: 0.00%
- Оның айналымдағы мөлшері: 54.15M USD
MEXC биржасында VBILL - USD бағасының нақты уақыттағы жаңартуларын алыңыз. Соңғы деректер мен нарықтық талдау туралы хабардар болып отырыңыз. Бұл жылдам криптовалюта нарығында ақылды сауда шешімдерін қабылдау үшін маңызды. MEXC — дәл VBILL баға ақпаратын алу үшін сенімді платформа.
Бүгін, VanEck Treasury Fund - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0.0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде VanEck Treasury Fund - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде VanEck Treasury Fund - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде VanEck Treasury Fund - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
|Кезең
|Өзгерту (USD)
|Өзгерту (%)
|Бүгін
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 күн
|$ 0
|--
|60 күн
|$ 0
|--
|90 күн
|$ 0
|--
VanEck Treasury Fund соңғы баға талдауымен танысыңыз 24 сағаттық төмен және жоғары, тарихи максимум және күнделікті өзгерістер:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Нарық статистикасына терең бойлаңыз: нарықтық капиталдану, 24 сағаттық көлем және мөлшер:
This Fund seeks to offer a stable value of $1 per token and pays daily accrued dividends directly to investors' wallets as new tokens each day. The Fund primarily invests its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, allowing investors to earn yield while holding the token on the blockchain. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury obligations, which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury where the payment of principal and interest is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (“U.S. Treasury Obligations”), and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less. The Fund may also invest in one or more other pooled investment vehicles managed by third-party investment managers or the Investment Manager or an affiliate thereof that invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds may include investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). The Fund may also invest in or otherwise hold one or more stablecoins and similar yield-bearing digital asset instruments, including in connection with investors that subscribe for Shares (as defined below) in-kind with stablecoins and such instruments instead of U.S. dollars, including subscriptions executed through Atomic Swaps (as defined below), and in connection with processing redemption transactions. For the purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash, investments in Underlying Funds, stablecoins and similar yieldbearing digital asset instruments will be considered as if they are invested in cash and such securities. For the purposes of this Memorandum, the Fund’s investments are collectively referred to as “Investments”. While the Fund intends to invest in the manner described above, the Fund will also remain opportunistic and may pursue other investment opportunities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective; you could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per Share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account or a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. You should not expect that the Investment Manager or its affiliates will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
MEXC — бүкіл әлемдегі 10 миллионнан астам пайдаланушы сенетін жетекші криптобиржа. Ол ең кең токендер таңдауы, ең жылдам токен листингтері және нарықтағы ең төмен сауда комиссиялары бар ретінде танымал. Нарықтағы ең жоғары деңгейдегі өтімділік пен ең бәсекеге қабілетті комиссияларды алу үшін MEXC биржасына қазір қосылыңыз!
VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығы мен өсу әлеуетін тереңірек білуге мүмкіндік береді. Токендердің қалай таралуынан бастап, жеткізілімнің қалай басқарылатынына дейін, токеномика жоба экономикасының негізгі құрылымын ашады. VBILL токенінің кең ауқымды токеномикасы туралы қазір біліңіз!
Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.
|1 VBILL - VND
₫26,315
|1 VBILL - AUD
A$1.54
|1 VBILL - GBP
￡0.74
|1 VBILL - EUR
€0.87
|1 VBILL - USD
$1
|1 VBILL - MYR
RM4.25
|1 VBILL - TRY
₺39.55
|1 VBILL - JPY
¥145.39
|1 VBILL - RUB
₽78.37
|1 VBILL - INR
₹86.75
|1 VBILL - IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 VBILL - KRW
₩1,381.21
|1 VBILL - PHP
₱57.41
|1 VBILL - EGP
￡E.50.62
|1 VBILL - BRL
R$5.49
|1 VBILL - CAD
C$1.37
|1 VBILL - BDT
৳122.18
|1 VBILL - NGN
₦1,547.98
|1 VBILL - UAH
₴41.71
|1 VBILL - VES
Bs102
|1 VBILL - PKR
Rs283.36
|1 VBILL - KZT
₸520.02
|1 VBILL - THB
฿32.79
|1 VBILL - TWD
NT$29.61
|1 VBILL - AED
د.إ3.67
|1 VBILL - CHF
Fr0.81
|1 VBILL - HKD
HK$7.84
|1 VBILL - MAD
.د.م9.15
|1 VBILL - MXN
$19.05