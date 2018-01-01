TOKERO (TOKERO) токеномикасы
TOKERO (TOKERO) туралы ақпарат
TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow. Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education. We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more. We witnessed a decline in the quality of life amongst fellow Europeans due to a lack of financial education. This impacts individuals of any age and background. But we firmly believe that no matter your current situation, knowing how to manage your assets can create opportunities for a better and more fulfilling life. That’s exactly why we’ve built an ecosystem driven only by excellence. Confidently knowing that everything that is delivered to our community is carefully curated so that the courses are actually good and mentors are truly mentors, not vendors. Our projects and community will operate under the close guidance of The Crypto Mayors, our dedicated regional ambassadors. Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70.000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem. We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive. It’s time to thrive. It’s time to Level UP. With the TOKERO Token and TOKERO SocialFi, the next era of money, education, and opportunity is already here.
TOKERO (TOKERO) токеномикасы мен бағасын талдау
TOKERO (TOKERO) үшін негізгі токеномика мен баға деректерін, соның ішінде нарық капиталын, қамту мәліметтерін, FDV және баға тарихын зерттеңіз. Токеннің қазіргі құнын және нарықтағы орнын бір қарағанда түсініңіз.
TOKERO (TOKERO) токеномикасы: Түсіндірілген негізгі көрсеткіштер және оларды қолдану мысалдары
TOKERO (TOKERO) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығын, тұрақтылығын және әлеуетін талдау үшін өте маңызды.
Негізгі көрсеткіштер және олар қалай есептеледі:
Жалпы қамтуы:
Жасалған немесе жасалатын TOKERO токендерінің ең көп саны.
Айналымдағы қамту:
Қазіргі уақытта нарықта және көпшіліктің қолында бар токендер саны.
Максимал қамту:
Барлығы қанша TOKERO токені болуы мүмкін деген қатаң шегі.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation/Толығымен сұйытылған бағалау):
Қазіргі баға × максимал қамту ретінде есептеледі, егер барлық токендер айналымда болса, жалпы нарық капиталының болжамын береді.
Инфляция деңгейі:
Тапшылық пен ұзақ мерзімді баға қозғалысына әсер ететін жаңа токендердің қаншалықты жылдам енгізілетінін көрсетеді.
Неліктен бұл көрсеткіштер трейдерлер үшін маңызды?
Жоғары айналымдағы қамту = үлкен өтімділік.
Шектеулі максимал қамту + төмен инфляция = бағаның ұзақ мерзімді өсуінің әлеуеті.
Токендердің ашық таралуы = жобаға жақсырақ сенім және орталықтандырылған бақылаудың төмен тәуекелі.
Қазіргі төмен нарық капитализациясы бар жоғары FDV = ықтимал артық бағалау сигналдары.
Енді сіз TOKERO токеномикасын түсінген болсаңыз, TOKERO токенінің нақты бағасымен танысып шығыңыз!
