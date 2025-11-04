БиржаDEX+
SURREAL AI ағымдағы бағасы: 0 USD. Нақты уақыттағы SURREAL-ден USD-ге дейінгі баға жаңартуларын, тірі графиктерді, нарықтық капиталды, 24 сағаттық көлемді және тағы басқаларын бақылаңыз. SURREAL баға трендін MEXC-де оңай зерттеңіз!

SURREAL туралы толығырақ

SURREAL Баға туралы ақпарат

SURREAL деген не

SURREAL Ресми веб-сайт

SURREAL Токеномикасы

SURREAL Баға болжамы

SURREAL AI Логотип

SURREAL AI Баға (SURREAL)

Листингтен жойылды

1 SURREAL-ден USD-ге нақты уақыттағы баға:

--
----
+5.10%1D
USD
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Нақты уақыттағы бағалар диаграммасы
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 05:14:17 (UTC+8)

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Баға ақпараты (USD)

24 сағаттық баға өзгерісі ауқымы:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 сағаттық төмен
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 сағаттық жоғары

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.64%

+5.19%

+31.10%

+31.10%

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) нақты уақыттағы баға --. Соңғы 24 сағат ішінде SURREAL мен $ 0 аралығында сауда жасалып, ал $ 0 деңгейінде жоғары баға көрсетілді — бұл нарықтың құбылмалылығын көрсетеді. SURREAL үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға — $ 0, ал ең төменгісі — $ 0.

Қысқа мерзімді өнімділік тұрғысынан алғанда, SURREAL соңғы бір сағатта -1.64% өзгерді, 24 сағат ішінде +5.19%, ал соңғы 7 күнде +31.10% өзгеріс болды. Бұл сізге MEXC платформасындағы соңғы баға трендтері мен нарықтық динамикаға қысқаша шолу ұсынады.

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Нарықтық ақпарат

$ 33.07K
$ 33.07K$ 33.07K

--
----

$ 33.07K
$ 33.07K$ 33.07K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,947,317.781994
999,947,317.781994 999,947,317.781994

SURREAL AI нарықтық капитализациясы $ 33.07K, тәуліктік сауда көлемі --. SURREAL айналымдағы мөлшері 999.95M, жалпы мөлшері 999947317.781994. Толығымен сұйылтылған құны (FDV): $ 33.07K.

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Баға тарихы USD

Бүгін, SURREAL AI - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде SURREAL AI - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде SURREAL AI - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде SURREAL AI - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.

КезеңӨзгерту (USD)Өзгерту (%)
Бүгін$ 0+5.19%
30 күн$ 0-59.44%
60 күн$ 0--
90 күн$ 0--

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) деген не

This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet’s most chaotic minds.

MEXC — бүкіл әлемдегі 10 миллионнан астам пайдаланушы сенетін жетекші криптобиржа. Ол ең кең токендер таңдауы, ең жылдам токен листингтері және нарықтағы ең төмен сауда комиссиялары бар ретінде танымал. Нарықтағы ең жоғары деңгейдегі өтімділік пен ең бәсекеге қабілетті комиссияларды алу үшін MEXC биржасына қазір қосылыңыз!

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Ресурс

Ресми веб-сайт

SURREAL AI Баға болжамы (USD)

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) ертең, келесі аптада немесе келесі айда қанша USD тұрады? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 немесе тіпті 10 не 20 жылдан кейін SURREAL AI (SURREAL) активіңіз қанша тұруы мүмкін? Қысқа және ұзақ мерзімді болжамдар үшін баға болжау құралымызды қолданып көріңіз: SURREAL AI.

Қазір SURREAL AI баға болжамын тексеріңіз!

SURREAL - жергілікті валюталарға

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) токеномикасы

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығы мен өсу әлеуетін тереңірек білуге мүмкіндік береді. Токендердің қалай таралуынан бастап, жеткізілімнің қалай басқарылатынына дейін, токеномика жоба экономикасының негізгі құрылымын ашады. SURREAL токенінің кең ауқымды токеномикасы туралы қазір біліңіз!

Адамдар мыналарды да сұрайды: SURREAL AI (SURREAL) туралы басқа сұрақтар

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) бүгін қанша тұрады?
USD ішіндегі SURREAL бағасы — 0 USD, нарық деректерімен нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
SURREAL-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға қандай?
SURREAL-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға: $ 0. Дәл конвертация үшін MEXC конвертациясын тексеріңіз.
SURREAL AI үшін нарықтық капитализация қандай?
SURREAL үшін нарықтық капитализация: $ 33.07K USD. Нарықтық капитализация = ағымдағы баға * айналымдағы ұсыныс. Бұл токеннің жалпы нарықтық құнын және рейтингін білдіреді.
SURREAL үшін айналымдағы ұсыныс қандай?
SURREAL айналымдағы ұсынысы: 999.95M USD.
SURREAL үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға қандай болды?
SURREAL барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары бағаға 0 USD жетті.
Барлық уақыттағы ең төмен (ATL) SURREAL бағасы қандай болды?
SURREAL 0 USD ATL бағасына жетті.
SURREAL үшін сауда көлемі қандай?
SURREAL үшін 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD.
Биыл SURREAL өседі ме?
SURREAL биылғы жылы жобаның дамуымен және нарық жағдайларына байланысты өсуі мүмкін. Толығырақ талдау үшін SURREAL баға болжамын қарап көріңіз.
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 05:14:17 (UTC+8)

Дисклеймер

Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.

