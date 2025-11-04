SURREAL AI Баға (SURREAL)
-1.64%
+5.19%
+31.10%
+31.10%
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) нақты уақыттағы баға --. Соңғы 24 сағат ішінде SURREAL мен $ 0 аралығында сауда жасалып, ал $ 0 деңгейінде жоғары баға көрсетілді — бұл нарықтың құбылмалылығын көрсетеді. SURREAL үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға — $ 0, ал ең төменгісі — $ 0.
Қысқа мерзімді өнімділік тұрғысынан алғанда, SURREAL соңғы бір сағатта -1.64% өзгерді, 24 сағат ішінде +5.19%, ал соңғы 7 күнде +31.10% өзгеріс болды. Бұл сізге MEXC платформасындағы соңғы баға трендтері мен нарықтық динамикаға қысқаша шолу ұсынады.
SURREAL AI нарықтық капитализациясы $ 33.07K, тәуліктік сауда көлемі --. SURREAL айналымдағы мөлшері 999.95M, жалпы мөлшері 999947317.781994. Толығымен сұйылтылған құны (FDV): $ 33.07K.
Бүгін, SURREAL AI - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде SURREAL AI - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде SURREAL AI - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде SURREAL AI - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
|Кезең
|Өзгерту (USD)
|Өзгерту (%)
|Бүгін
|$ 0
|+5.19%
|30 күн
|$ 0
|-59.44%
|60 күн
|$ 0
|--
|90 күн
|$ 0
|--
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
