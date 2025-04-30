Solaya Баға (SOLAYA)
Бүгінгі Solaya (SOLAYA) нақты уақыттағы бағасы: 0 USD. Оның қазіргі нарықтық капиталдануы $ 209.83K USD құрайды. SOLAYA - USD бағасы нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
Негізгі Solaya нарықтық өнімділігі:
- 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD
- Күн ішіндегі Solaya баға өзгерісі: +1.63%
- Оның айналымдағы мөлшері: 793.90M USD
MEXC биржасында SOLAYA - USD бағасының нақты уақыттағы жаңартуларын алыңыз. Соңғы деректер мен нарықтық талдау туралы хабардар болып отырыңыз. Бұл жылдам криптовалюта нарығында ақылды сауда шешімдерін қабылдау үшін маңызды. MEXC — дәл SOLAYA баға ақпаратын алу үшін сенімді платформа.
Бүгін, Solaya - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде Solaya - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде Solaya - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде Solaya - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
|Кезең
|Өзгерту (USD)
|Өзгерту (%)
|Бүгін
|$ 0
|+1.63%
|30 күн
|$ 0
|+167.02%
|60 күн
|$ 0
|+16.55%
|90 күн
|$ 0
|--
Solaya соңғы баға талдауымен танысыңыз 24 сағаттық төмен және жоғары, тарихи максимум және күнделікті өзгерістер:
+0.93%
+1.63%
-1.65%
Нарық статистикасына терең бойлаңыз: нарықтық капиталдану, 24 сағаттық көлем және мөлшер:
Solaya is an automated trading platform built on Solana that empowers users to manage on-chain trading agents with exceptional security and efficiency. The platform provides a comprehensive framework for asset management and real-time trade execution, leveraging predefined trading strategies and constantly refreshed market data. The system prioritizes user control, guaranteeing that all assets remain exclusively in the user’s hands throughout every transaction. The process begins with the creation of a dedicated on-chain vault that safely stores user assets. A single wallet transaction not only sets up the vault but also assigns it a unique identifier derived from the agent’s public key. Once this secure storage is in place, users deposit the necessary tokens to lay the groundwork for the automated trading activities that follow. Live market data is collected from multiple Solana RPC nodes and processed swiftly to guide trading decisions. The information is channeled into two streams—one populating an analytics dashboard with comprehensive performance metrics, and the other feeding high-quality data directly to the trading agents. These agents monitor a range of market indicators, from token prices to liquidity levels, to identify optimal trading opportunities. When conditions are favorable, the system selects the best trade route via a liquidity aggregator and executes an atomic on-chain swap. During the transaction, funds temporarily exit the vault for the trade and are immediately redeposited upon completion, with every action securely recorded on-chain. Risk management is a foundational aspect of Solaya’s design. Trading agents impose a minimum trade size to avoid scenarios where operational costs might eclipse potential gains. Additionally, the platform integrates exposure controls and automated measures to moderate risk amid volatile market conditions. Alternative routing techniques also help mitigate network congestion, guaranteeing that transaction confirmations remain reliable even during peak demand. Solaya operates on a subscription model which requires users to acquire SOLAYA tokens in order to use the platform. The management dashboard offers real-time performance metrics, detailed analytics, and full control over trading agents, allowing users to add capital or halt operations as needed. Every transaction is permanently logged on-chain, providing a transparent, auditable history that supports continuous performance review and risk assessment. Engineered for rapid data processing, secure trade execution, and thorough activity logging, Solaya’s robust infrastructure ensures that trading agents always have the latest market insights while granting users transparent oversight of their trading performance. This design reflects a steadfast commitment to secure asset management, efficient trade execution, and proactive risk management in the dynamic world of cryptoasset trading.
MEXC — бүкіл әлемдегі 10 миллионнан астам пайдаланушы сенетін жетекші криптобиржа. Ол ең кең токендер таңдауы, ең жылдам токен листингтері және нарықтағы ең төмен сауда комиссиялары бар ретінде танымал. Нарықтағы ең жоғары деңгейдегі өтімділік пен ең бәсекеге қабілетті комиссияларды алу үшін MEXC биржасына қазір қосылыңыз!
Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.
|1 SOLAYA - VND
₫--
|1 SOLAYA - AUD
A$--
|1 SOLAYA - GBP
￡--
|1 SOLAYA - EUR
€--
|1 SOLAYA - USD
$--
|1 SOLAYA - MYR
RM--
|1 SOLAYA - TRY
₺--
|1 SOLAYA - JPY
¥--
|1 SOLAYA - RUB
₽--
|1 SOLAYA - INR
₹--
|1 SOLAYA - IDR
Rp--
|1 SOLAYA - KRW
₩--
|1 SOLAYA - PHP
₱--
|1 SOLAYA - EGP
￡E.--
|1 SOLAYA - BRL
R$--
|1 SOLAYA - CAD
C$--
|1 SOLAYA - BDT
৳--
|1 SOLAYA - NGN
₦--
|1 SOLAYA - UAH
₴--
|1 SOLAYA - VES
Bs--
|1 SOLAYA - PKR
Rs--
|1 SOLAYA - KZT
₸--
|1 SOLAYA - THB
฿--
|1 SOLAYA - TWD
NT$--
|1 SOLAYA - AED
د.إ--
|1 SOLAYA - CHF
Fr--
|1 SOLAYA - HKD
HK$--
|1 SOLAYA - MAD
.د.م--
|1 SOLAYA - MXN
$--