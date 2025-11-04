БиржаDEX+
RugProof Launchpad ағымдағы бағасы: 0.00000339 USD. Нақты уақыттағы $RUGPROOF-ден USD-ге дейінгі баға жаңартуларын, тірі графиктерді, нарықтық капиталды, 24 сағаттық көлемді және тағы басқаларын бақылаңыз. $RUGPROOF баға трендін MEXC-де оңай зерттеңіз!

$RUGPROOF туралы толығырақ

$RUGPROOF Баға туралы ақпарат

$RUGPROOF деген не

$RUGPROOF Ресми веб-сайт

$RUGPROOF Токеномикасы

$RUGPROOF Баға болжамы

RugProof Launchpad Логотип

RugProof Launchpad Баға ($RUGPROOF)

Листингтен жойылды

1 $RUGPROOF-ден USD-ге нақты уақыттағы баға:

--
----
-31.50%1D
mexc
Бұл токен деректері үшінші тараптардан алынған. MEXC тек ақпарат агрегаторы ретінде қызмет етеді. MEXC Spot нарығындағы басқа тізімделген токендермен танысыңыз!
USD
RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) Нақты уақыттағы бағалар диаграммасы
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 05:00:07 (UTC+8)

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) Баға ақпараты (USD)

24 сағаттық баға өзгерісі ауқымы:
$ 0.00000339
$ 0.00000339$ 0.00000339
24 сағаттық төмен
$ 0.00000509
$ 0.00000509$ 0.00000509
24 сағаттық жоғары

$ 0.00000339
$ 0.00000339$ 0.00000339

$ 0.00000509
$ 0.00000509$ 0.00000509

$ 0.00014946
$ 0.00014946$ 0.00014946

$ 0.00000321
$ 0.00000321$ 0.00000321

-0.70%

-31.54%

-15.54%

-15.54%

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) нақты уақыттағы баға $0.00000339. Соңғы 24 сағат ішінде $RUGPROOF мен $ 0.00000339 аралығында сауда жасалып, ал $ 0.00000509 деңгейінде жоғары баға көрсетілді — бұл нарықтың құбылмалылығын көрсетеді. $RUGPROOF үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға — $ 0.00014946, ал ең төменгісі — $ 0.00000321.

Қысқа мерзімді өнімділік тұрғысынан алғанда, $RUGPROOF соңғы бір сағатта -0.70% өзгерді, 24 сағат ішінде -31.54%, ал соңғы 7 күнде -15.54% өзгеріс болды. Бұл сізге MEXC платформасындағы соңғы баға трендтері мен нарықтық динамикаға қысқаша шолу ұсынады.

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) Нарықтық ақпарат

$ 3.39K
$ 3.39K$ 3.39K

--
----

$ 3.39K
$ 3.39K$ 3.39K

998.93M
998.93M 998.93M

998,926,706.3006947
998,926,706.3006947 998,926,706.3006947

RugProof Launchpad нарықтық капитализациясы $ 3.39K, тәуліктік сауда көлемі --. $RUGPROOF айналымдағы мөлшері 998.93M, жалпы мөлшері 998926706.3006947. Толығымен сұйылтылған құны (FDV): $ 3.39K.

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) Баға тарихы USD

Бүгін, RugProof Launchpad - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде RugProof Launchpad - USD баға өзгерісі $ -0.0000018626 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде RugProof Launchpad - USD баға өзгерісі $ -0.0000012413 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде RugProof Launchpad - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.

КезеңӨзгерту (USD)Өзгерту (%)
Бүгін$ 0-31.54%
30 күн$ -0.0000018626-54.94%
60 күн$ -0.0000012413-36.61%
90 күн$ 0--

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) деген не

MEXC — бүкіл әлемдегі 10 миллионнан астам пайдаланушы сенетін жетекші криптобиржа. Ол ең кең токендер таңдауы, ең жылдам токен листингтері және нарықтағы ең төмен сауда комиссиялары бар ретінде танымал. Нарықтағы ең жоғары деңгейдегі өтімділік пен ең бәсекеге қабілетті комиссияларды алу үшін MEXC биржасына қазір қосылыңыз!

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) Ресурс

Ресми веб-сайт

RugProof Launchpad Баға болжамы (USD)

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ертең, келесі аптада немесе келесі айда қанша USD тұрады? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 немесе тіпті 10 не 20 жылдан кейін RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) активіңіз қанша тұруы мүмкін? Қысқа және ұзақ мерзімді болжамдар үшін баға болжау құралымызды қолданып көріңіз: RugProof Launchpad.

Қазір RugProof Launchpad баға болжамын тексеріңіз!

$RUGPROOF - жергілікті валюталарға

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) токеномикасы

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығы мен өсу әлеуетін тереңірек білуге мүмкіндік береді. Токендердің қалай таралуынан бастап, жеткізілімнің қалай басқарылатынына дейін, токеномика жоба экономикасының негізгі құрылымын ашады. $RUGPROOF токенінің кең ауқымды токеномикасы туралы қазір біліңіз!

Адамдар мыналарды да сұрайды: RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) туралы басқа сұрақтар

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) бүгін қанша тұрады?
USD ішіндегі $RUGPROOF бағасы — 0.00000339 USD, нарық деректерімен нақты уақытта жаңартылып отырады.
$RUGPROOF-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға қандай?
$RUGPROOF-ден USD-ге дейінгі ағымдағы баға: $ 0.00000339. Дәл конвертация үшін MEXC конвертациясын тексеріңіз.
RugProof Launchpad үшін нарықтық капитализация қандай?
$RUGPROOF үшін нарықтық капитализация: $ 3.39K USD. Нарықтық капитализация = ағымдағы баға * айналымдағы ұсыныс. Бұл токеннің жалпы нарықтық құнын және рейтингін білдіреді.
$RUGPROOF үшін айналымдағы ұсыныс қандай?
$RUGPROOF айналымдағы ұсынысы: 998.93M USD.
$RUGPROOF үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға қандай болды?
$RUGPROOF барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары бағаға 0.00014946 USD жетті.
Барлық уақыттағы ең төмен (ATL) $RUGPROOF бағасы қандай болды?
$RUGPROOF 0.00000321 USD ATL бағасына жетті.
$RUGPROOF үшін сауда көлемі қандай?
$RUGPROOF үшін 24 сағаттық сауда көлемі: -- USD.
Биыл $RUGPROOF өседі ме?
$RUGPROOF биылғы жылы жобаның дамуымен және нарық жағдайларына байланысты өсуі мүмкін. Толығырақ талдау үшін $RUGPROOF баға болжамын қарап көріңіз.
Соңғы жаңартылған бет: 2025-11-04 05:00:07 (UTC+8)

RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) Маңызды салалық жаңалықтар

Уақыт (UTC+8)ТүрАқпарат
11-03 17:18:56Сала жаңартулары
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
11-02 15:42:00Сала жаңартулары
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Сала жаңартулары
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Сала жаңартулары
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Сала жаңартулары
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Сала жаңартулары
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level

Дисклеймер

Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.

