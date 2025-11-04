RugProof Launchpad Баға ($RUGPROOF)
-0.70%
-31.54%
-15.54%
-15.54%
RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) нақты уақыттағы баға $0.00000339. Соңғы 24 сағат ішінде $RUGPROOF мен $ 0.00000339 аралығында сауда жасалып, ал $ 0.00000509 деңгейінде жоғары баға көрсетілді — бұл нарықтың құбылмалылығын көрсетеді. $RUGPROOF үшін барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға — $ 0.00014946, ал ең төменгісі — $ 0.00000321.
Қысқа мерзімді өнімділік тұрғысынан алғанда, $RUGPROOF соңғы бір сағатта -0.70% өзгерді, 24 сағат ішінде -31.54%, ал соңғы 7 күнде -15.54% өзгеріс болды. Бұл сізге MEXC платформасындағы соңғы баға трендтері мен нарықтық динамикаға қысқаша шолу ұсынады.
RugProof Launchpad нарықтық капитализациясы $ 3.39K, тәуліктік сауда көлемі --. $RUGPROOF айналымдағы мөлшері 998.93M, жалпы мөлшері 998926706.3006947. Толығымен сұйылтылған құны (FDV): $ 3.39K.
Бүгін, RugProof Launchpad - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
Соңғы 30 күнде RugProof Launchpad - USD баға өзгерісі $ -0.0000018626 болды.
Соңғы 60 күнде RugProof Launchpad - USD баға өзгерісі $ -0.0000012413 болды.
Соңғы 90 күнде RugProof Launchpad - USD баға өзгерісі $ 0 болды.
|Кезең
|Өзгерту (USD)
|Өзгерту (%)
|Бүгін
|$ 0
|-31.54%
|30 күн
|$ -0.0000018626
|-54.94%
|60 күн
|$ -0.0000012413
|-36.61%
|90 күн
|$ 0
|--
RugProof is a secure and fair launchpad on Solana with built-in anti-rug mechanics. Tokens launch through a 24h bonding curve. If bonding fails, all investors get 100% of their SOL refunded. No wallet can hold over 3% during bonding. Successful bonding triggers gradual token claiming. 100% of fees go back to the community and devs. Daily rewards for developers. MEXC — бүкіл әлемдегі 10 миллионнан астам пайдаланушы сенетін жетекші криптобиржа. Ол ең кең токендер таңдауы, ең жылдам токен листингтері және нарықтағы ең төмен сауда комиссиялары бар ретінде танымал. Нарықтағы ең жоғары деңгейдегі өтімділік пен ең бәсекеге қабілетті комиссияларды алу үшін MEXC биржасына қазір қосылыңыз!
RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) ертең, келесі аптада немесе келесі айда қанша USD тұрады? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 немесе тіпті 10 не 20 жылдан кейін RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) активіңіз қанша тұруы мүмкін? Қысқа және ұзақ мерзімді болжамдар үшін баға болжау құралымызды қолданып көріңіз: RugProof Launchpad.
Қазір RugProof Launchpad баға болжамын тексеріңіз!
RugProof Launchpad ($RUGPROOF) токеномикасын түсіну оның ұзақ мерзімді құндылығы мен өсу әлеуетін тереңірек білуге мүмкіндік береді. Токендердің қалай таралуынан бастап, жеткізілімнің қалай басқарылатынына дейін, токеномика жоба экономикасының негізгі құрылымын ашады. $RUGPROOF токенінің кең ауқымды токеномикасы туралы қазір біліңіз!
|Уақыт (UTC+8)
|Түр
|Ақпарат
|11-03 17:18:56
|Сала жаңартулары
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year
|11-02 15:42:00
|Сала жаңартулары
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
|11-01 15:13:00
|Сала жаңартулары
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
|11-01 13:14:00
|Сала жаңартулары
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
|10-31 18:37:21
|Сала жаңартулары
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
|10-31 15:48:21
|Сала жаңартулары
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level
Криптовалюта бағалары жоғары нарықтық тәуекелдерге және бағаның құбылмалылығына ұшырайды. Сіз өзіңізге таныс және тәуекелдерді түсінетін жобалар мен өнімдерге инвестициялауыңыз керек. Кез келген инвестицияны жасамас бұрын инвестициялық тәжірибеңізді, қаржылық жағдайыңызды, инвестициялық мақсаттарыңызды және тәуекелге төзімділікті мұқият қарастырып, тәуелсіз қаржылық кеңесшімен кеңесіңіз. Бұл материалды қаржылық кеңес ретінде түсіндіруге болмайды. Өткен өнімділік болашақ өнімділіктің сенімді көрсеткіші емес. Инвестицияларыңыздың құны көтерілуі де, төмендеуі де мүмкін және сіз инвестициялаған соманы қайтара алмауыңыз мүмкін. Инвестициялық шешімдеріңізге тек сіз жауаптысыз. MEXC сіз келтіруі мүмкін кез келген шығындар үшін жауапты емес. Қосымша ақпарат алу үшін пайдалану шарттары мен қауіп туралы ескертуді қараңыз. Мұнда ұсынылған жоғарыда аталған криптовалютаға қатысты деректер (оның ағымдағы тікелей бағасы сияқты) үшінші тарап көздеріне негізделгенін де ескеріңіз. Олар сізге «сол қалпында» негізінде және тек ақпараттық мақсаттар үшін, ешқандай өкілдіксіз немесе кепілдіксіз ұсынылады. Үшінші тарап сайттарына берілген сілтемелер де MEXC бақылауында емес. MEXC мұндай үшінші тарап сайттарының және олардың мазмұнының сенімділігі мен дәлдігі үшін жауап бермейді.
